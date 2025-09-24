Advertisement
NewsPhotosAsia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Claim 2nd Spot With Win Over Sri Lanka, Team India Remain At Top
Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Claim 2nd Spot With Win Over Sri Lanka, Team India Remain At Top

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours points table has taken an exciting turn after Pakistan’s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. India remains on top with a dominant six-wicket victory against Pakistan, led by Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 105-run opening stand. Suryakumar Yadav’s India now looks favorites for the final, while Pakistan climbs to second place with Shaheen Afridi starring with the ball and Hussain Talat-Mohammad Nawaz sealing a tense chase. Bangladesh sits third after stunning Sri Lanka, leaving the islanders on the brink of elimination. Upcoming fixtures will decide the finalists in Dubai.

Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 08:09 AM IST
1. India Tops Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours Table

1. India Tops Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours Table

With a six-wicket win over Pakistan, Team India sits comfortably at the top of the standings, boasting the best net run rate (0.689) and looking favorites for a place in the final. Photo Credit: Twitter

2. Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Start

2. Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma’s Explosive Start

India’s victory was set up by a 105-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, with the latter scoring his first fifty of the tournament, boosting India’s momentum in Super Fours. Photo Credit: Twitter

3. Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Impresses

3. Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy Impresses

Under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, India looks confident and tactically sharp, managing back-to-back wins against Pakistan in just one week, edging closer to sealing their Asia Cup 2025 Final berth. Photo Credit: Twitter

4. Pakistan Climbs to 2nd Place After Sri Lanka Win

4. Pakistan Climbs to 2nd Place After Sri Lanka Win

Despite losing to India, Pakistan bounced back with a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, moving into second place on the Super Four points table with 2 points and a positive NRR of 0.226. Photo Credit: Twitter

5. Shaheen Afridi Leads Pakistan's Bowling Attack

5. Shaheen Afridi Leads Pakistan’s Bowling Attack

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s three-wicket haul against Sri Lanka was pivotal, supported by Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat’s two wickets each, restricting Sri Lanka to 133/8 in Abu Dhabi. Photo Credit: Twitter

6. Hussain Talat & Mohammad Nawaz Seal Nervy Chase

6. Hussain Talat & Mohammad Nawaz Seal Nervy Chase

Pakistan’s batting faltered mid-chase, but a 58-run unbeaten stand between Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz guided them home, keeping their Asia Cup 2025 campaign alive. Photo Credit: Twitter

7. Bangladesh Stuns Sri Lanka, Stays in Contention

7. Bangladesh Stuns Sri Lanka, Stays in Contention

Bangladesh opened their Super Fours with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka, sitting third in the table with 2 points (NRR 0.121) and eyeing upsets against both India and Pakistan. Photo Credit: Twitter

8. Sri Lanka on the Brink of Elimination

8. Sri Lanka on the Brink of Elimination

Two consecutive defeats have left Sri Lanka at the bottom of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours table with 0 points and a poor NRR (-0.590), making qualification highly unlikely. Photo Credit: Twitter

9. Remaining Asia Cup 2025 Fixtures to Decide Finalists

9. Remaining Asia Cup 2025 Fixtures to Decide Finalists

The upcoming matches — India vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, and India vs Sri Lanka — will be crucial in deciding which two teams make the Asia Cup 2025 Final in Dubai. Photo Credit: Twitter

10. India vs Pakistan Rivalry Shapes the Tournament

10. India vs Pakistan Rivalry Shapes the Tournament

India’s dominance over Pakistan has not just boosted their own campaign but also thrown the Super Fours wide open, making this Asia Cup 2025 rivalry the defining storyline of the tournament so far. Photo Credit: Twitter

