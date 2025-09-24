Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Claim 2nd Spot With Win Over Sri Lanka, Team India Remain At Top

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours points table has taken an exciting turn after Pakistan’s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. India remains on top with a dominant six-wicket victory against Pakistan, led by Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 105-run opening stand. Suryakumar Yadav’s India now looks favorites for the final, while Pakistan climbs to second place with Shaheen Afridi starring with the ball and Hussain Talat-Mohammad Nawaz sealing a tense chase. Bangladesh sits third after stunning Sri Lanka, leaving the islanders on the brink of elimination. Upcoming fixtures will decide the finalists in Dubai.