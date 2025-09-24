Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Claim 2nd Spot With Win Over Sri Lanka, Team India Remain At Top
The Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours points table has taken an exciting turn after Pakistan’s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. India remains on top with a dominant six-wicket victory against Pakistan, led by Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 105-run opening stand. Suryakumar Yadav’s India now looks favorites for the final, while Pakistan climbs to second place with Shaheen Afridi starring with the ball and Hussain Talat-Mohammad Nawaz sealing a tense chase. Bangladesh sits third after stunning Sri Lanka, leaving the islanders on the brink of elimination. Upcoming fixtures will decide the finalists in Dubai.
1. India Tops Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours Table
With a six-wicket win over Pakistan, Team India sits comfortably at the top of the standings, boasting the best net run rate (0.689) and looking favorites for a place in the final.
2. Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma’s Explosive Start
India's victory was set up by a 105-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, with the latter scoring his first fifty of the tournament, boosting India's momentum in Super Fours.
3. Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy Impresses
Under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, India looks confident and tactically sharp, managing back-to-back wins against Pakistan in just one week, edging closer to sealing their Asia Cup 2025 Final berth.
4. Pakistan Climbs to 2nd Place After Sri Lanka Win
Despite losing to India, Pakistan bounced back with a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, moving into second place on the Super Four points table with 2 points and a positive NRR of 0.226.
5. Shaheen Afridi Leads Pakistan’s Bowling Attack
Shaheen Shah Afridi's three-wicket haul against Sri Lanka was pivotal, supported by Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat's two wickets each, restricting Sri Lanka to 133/8 in Abu Dhabi.
6. Hussain Talat & Mohammad Nawaz Seal Nervy Chase
Pakistan's batting faltered mid-chase, but a 58-run unbeaten stand between Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz guided them home, keeping their Asia Cup 2025 campaign alive.
7. Bangladesh Stuns Sri Lanka, Stays in Contention
Bangladesh opened their Super Fours with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka, sitting third in the table with 2 points (NRR 0.121) and eyeing upsets against both India and Pakistan.
8. Sri Lanka on the Brink of Elimination
Two consecutive defeats have left Sri Lanka at the bottom of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours table with 0 points and a poor NRR (-0.590), making qualification highly unlikely.
9. Remaining Asia Cup 2025 Fixtures to Decide Finalists
The upcoming matches — India vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, and India vs Sri Lanka — will be crucial in deciding which two teams make the Asia Cup 2025 Final in Dubai.
10. India vs Pakistan Rivalry Shapes the Tournament
India's dominance over Pakistan has not just boosted their own campaign but also thrown the Super Fours wide open, making this Asia Cup 2025 rivalry the defining storyline of the tournament so far.
