Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh Fight For Super 4 Spots

photoDetails

english

2960771

Asia Cup 2025 Group B is on fire as Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh battle for Super 4 qualification. Sri Lanka leads with four points from two wins, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh sit on two and four points respectively, making their remaining matches crucial. Afghanistan holds an advantage with one game in hand, but a win against Sri Lanka is vital for Super 4 hopes. Bangladesh relies on Sri Lanka defeating Afghanistan or favorable Net Run Rate outcomes. With Hong Kong eliminated, every match, point, and Net Run Rate calculation will decide which teams advance to the Super 4 stage.