Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh Fight For Super 4 Spots
Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh Fight For Super 4 Spots

Asia Cup 2025 Group B is on fire as Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh battle for Super 4 qualification. Sri Lanka leads with four points from two wins, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh sit on two and four points respectively, making their remaining matches crucial. Afghanistan holds an advantage with one game in hand, but a win against Sri Lanka is vital for Super 4 hopes. Bangladesh relies on Sri Lanka defeating Afghanistan or favorable Net Run Rate outcomes. With Hong Kong eliminated, every match, point, and Net Run Rate calculation will decide which teams advance to the Super 4 stage.

Updated:Sep 17, 2025, 08:02 AM IST
1. Sri Lanka Leads Group B With Two Wins

1. Sri Lanka Leads Group B With Two Wins

Sri Lanka tops Group B with four points from two games, giving them a strong position to qualify for the Super 4 stage, pending their last game outcome.

2. Afghanistan Holds an Advantage Despite Fewer Matches

2. Afghanistan Holds an Advantage Despite Fewer Matches

Afghanistan has played one game less than Bangladesh and currently has two points, meaning a win against Bangladesh can boost their Super 4 qualification chances.

3. Bangladesh's Qualification Hinges on Other Results

3. Bangladesh’s Qualification Hinges on Other Results

Bangladesh, on four points after three games, needs Sri Lanka to beat Afghanistan to guarantee their spot, showing how critical match outcomes are in group standings.

4. The Crucial Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Clash

4. The Crucial Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Clash

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan will act as a virtual knockout. The result will determine whether Sri Lanka qualifies outright or a Net Run Rate scenario unfolds.

5. Net Run Rate Could Decide Tiebreakers

5. Net Run Rate Could Decide Tiebreakers

If Afghanistan beats Sri Lanka and all three teams finish on four points, Net Run Rate will be the tie-breaking factor for Super 4 qualification.

6. Hong Kong Already Eliminated

6. Hong Kong Already Eliminated

Hong Kong’s three losses mean they are out of contention, simplifying the qualification race but raising stakes for the remaining three Group B teams.

7. Sri Lanka Can Qualify Without Winning Their Last Game

7. Sri Lanka Can Qualify Without Winning Their Last Game

If Afghanistan defeats Bangladesh, Sri Lanka automatically advances to Super 4, highlighting how indirect results can influence qualification.

8. Bangladesh Needs a Little Luck

8. Bangladesh Needs a Little Luck

Bangladesh’s path to Super 4 is less direct—they rely on Sri Lanka’s performance against Afghanistan, making their advancement partly dependent on external results.

9. Afghanistan Must Win to Stay in the Race

9. Afghanistan Must Win to Stay in the Race

A win for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka is essential to stay in contention, or else they will be eliminated, showcasing high stakes in their final group match.

10. Super 4 Stage Qualification is Tight

10. Super 4 Stage Qualification is Tight

With three teams fighting for two Super 4 spots, every match, point, and Net Run Rate calculation will determine Asia Cup 2025’s Group B outcome.

