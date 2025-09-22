Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table Super 4: Team India Claim Top Spot With Dominant Win Over Pakistan - In Pics

photoDetails

english

India dominated Pakistan by six wickets in a high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash, propelling them to the top of the points table. Abhishek Sharma’s scintillating 74 off 39 balls, complemented by Shubman Gill’s 47, powered a 102-run opening stand, making the 172-run chase look effortless. Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 30 and Shivam Dube’s crucial bowling breakthroughs sealed India’s commanding victory. Pakistan’s back-10 collapse, Haris Rauf’s on-field controversy, and key contributions from Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy added drama. With India’s consistent performance, strategic batting, and disciplined bowling, fans are witnessing one of the most thrilling India vs Pakistan encounters in Asia Cup 2025.