Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table Super 4: Team India Claim Top Spot With Dominant Win Over Pakistan - In Pics
India dominated Pakistan by six wickets in a high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash, propelling them to the top of the points table. Abhishek Sharma’s scintillating 74 off 39 balls, complemented by Shubman Gill’s 47, powered a 102-run opening stand, making the 172-run chase look effortless. Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 30 and Shivam Dube’s crucial bowling breakthroughs sealed India’s commanding victory. Pakistan’s back-10 collapse, Haris Rauf’s on-field controversy, and key contributions from Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy added drama. With India’s consistent performance, strategic batting, and disciplined bowling, fans are witnessing one of the most thrilling India vs Pakistan encounters in Asia Cup 2025.
1. India Tops Super 4 Points Table
Photo Credit: Twitter
India’s six-wicket win against Pakistan propelled them to the top of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table, cementing their dominance in the tournament and boosting confidence ahead of the semifinals.
2. Abhishek Sharma’s 74-Ball Blitz
Photo Credit: Twitter
Abhishek Sharma’s scintillating 74 off 39 balls, featuring six fours and five sixes, showcased his aggressive stroke play, making India’s 172-run chase look effortless and memorable.
3. Shubman Gill Supports With 47
Photo Credit: Twitter
Shubman Gill’s 47 off 28 balls complemented Sharma’s innings perfectly, forming a 102-run opening stand and demonstrating their synergy since their U-12 days in Punjab cricket.
4. Tilak Varma Finishes Calmly
Photo Credit: Twitter
After a mini-collapse, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 30 off 19 balls ensured India completed the chase in 18.5 overs, highlighting his composure under pressure and finishing prowess.
5. Hardik Pandya Maintains ‘No Handshake Policy’
Photo Credit: Twitter
Continuing India’s disciplinary stance, Hardik Pandya and other players avoided post-match handshakes, reinforcing the team’s focus and mental toughness amid on-field tensions.
6. Shivam Dube’s Crucial Bowling Impact
Photo Credit: Twitter
Dube’s 2/33 in four overs in Pakistan’s back-10 provided key breakthroughs, turning the momentum in India’s favor and showing his all-round match-winning potential.
7. Pakistan’s Strong Front-10 Fizzles Out
Photo Credit: Twitter
Pakistan scored 91 for 1 in the front-10 overs but managed only 80 runs for four wickets in the back-10, reflecting a lack of control under pressure from Indian bowlers.
8. Haris Rauf Sparks On-Field Controversy
Photo Credit: Twitter
Rauf’s aggressive gestures and confrontations, including a fighter-jet celebration after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav, fueled tensions, highlighting the intensity of the India-Pakistan rivalry in Asia Cup 2025.
9. Kuldeep & Chakravarthy’s Tight Overs
Photo Credit: Twitter
Although wicketless, Kuldeep Yadav (0/25) and Varun Chakravarthy controlled Pakistan’s scoring in crucial phases, helping Indian bowlers like Dube strike at the right moments.
10. India vs Pakistan Drama Boosts Asia Cup Buzz
Photo Credit: Twitter
The match featured high-voltage batting, clever bowling, and heated on-field moments, ensuring massive fan engagement and trending social media discussions around Asia Cup 2025 cricket.
Trending Photos