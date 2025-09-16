Asia Cup 2025: Will Team India Be Punished Over Pakistan Handshake Row? Here’s What ICC and ACC Could Do

photoDetails

The India vs Pakistan handshake controversy in the Asia Cup 2025 has ignited fresh debate in world cricket. After India’s thumping win, Suryakumar Yadav’s team skipped the customary post-match handshake, citing directives from the BCCI and Indian government. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with the ICC and ACC, accusing India of breaching the Spirit of Cricket. Match referee Andy Pycroft also came under fire, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha boycotted the presentation ceremony. With disciplinary action possible under the ICC Code of Conduct, fans wonder: Will India be penalised over the handshake row?