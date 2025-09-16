Asia Cup 2025: Will Team India Be Punished Over Pakistan Handshake Row? Here’s What ICC and ACC Could Do
The India vs Pakistan handshake controversy in the Asia Cup 2025 has ignited fresh debate in world cricket. After India’s thumping win, Suryakumar Yadav’s team skipped the customary post-match handshake, citing directives from the BCCI and Indian government. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with the ICC and ACC, accusing India of breaching the Spirit of Cricket. Match referee Andy Pycroft also came under fire, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha boycotted the presentation ceremony. With disciplinary action possible under the ICC Code of Conduct, fans wonder: Will India be penalised over the handshake row?
1. ACC Considers Disciplinary Action Against India
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is reportedly weighing disciplinary measures against India after the players skipped the post-match handshake with Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
2. Pakistan Lodges Complaint with ICC
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC), accusing India of violating the Spirit of Cricket and demanding swift action. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
3. Match Referee Andy Pycroft in Controversy
Pakistan also alleged that match referee Andy Pycroft instructed captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands, sparking calls for his immediate removal from the tournament. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
4. Government and BCCI Directives Behind India’s Decision
India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed the team acted on instructions from the Indian government and BCCI, aligning their stance with broader diplomatic tensions. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
5. Spirit of Cricket Clause Under Spotlight
The ICC’s Spirit of Cricket guidelines explicitly state that players should thank officials and opposition at the end of the match — a clause India’s actions may have breached. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
6. Possible Penalties Under ICC Code of Conduct
Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code lists such behavior as a Level 1 offence, punishable by a warning or fine, though suspensions are highly unlikely. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
7. Pakistan’s Boycott of Post-Match Ceremony
In protest, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation, escalating the controversy and fueling headlines worldwide. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
8. Cross-Border Tensions Add Fuel to Fire
The handshake snub came just months after cross-border hostilities that left over 70 dead, making the gesture — or lack thereof — politically charged. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
9. Mike Hesson Slams India’s Conduct
Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson called the handshake snub “disappointing,” arguing that India undermined the spirit of sportsmanship despite their dominant on-field performance. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
10. India and Pakistan May Clash Again Soon
Far from over, the drama could intensify if both teams meet in the Super Four stage and potentially again in the Asia Cup final on September 28. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
