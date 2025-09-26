Advertisement
Asia Cup Final: From India vs Sri Lanka Rivalry To Historic India vs Pakistan 2025 Final

The Asia Cup 2025 Final will see India vs Pakistan lock horns in a historic showdown on September 28 at Dubai International Stadium. With India unbeaten and Pakistan securing their spot after a gritty win over Bangladesh, fans are set for a high-voltage clash. The match begins at 8:00 PM IST with the toss at 7:30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode. This marks the first-ever India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final, promising cricket fans worldwide a thrilling contest.

Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 08:24 AM IST
1. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final for the First Time

1. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final for the First Time

For the first time in Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan clash in the final, making September 28, 2025, in Dubai, one of cricket’s most anticipated nights. Photo Credit: Twitter

2. India vs Sri Lanka: The Most Iconic Rivalry

2. India vs Sri Lanka: The Most Iconic Rivalry

India and Sri Lanka have met in nine Asia Cup finals, the most by any pairing, showcasing decades of regional dominance and classic cricketing battles. Photo Credit: Twitter

3. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: The Next Biggest Rivalry

3. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: The Next Biggest Rivalry

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have locked horns four times in Asia Cup finals, highlighting how both nations have consistently been strong contenders in the tournament. Photo Credit: Twitter

4. India vs Bangladesh: Rising Rivalry in Modern Era

4. India vs Bangladesh: Rising Rivalry in Modern Era

India has faced Bangladesh in two Asia Cup finals (2016 & 2018), underlining Bangladesh’s rise as a competitive side in Asian cricket over the past decade. Photo Credit: Twitter

5. Rare Final: Pakistan vs Bangladesh in 2012

5. Rare Final: Pakistan vs Bangladesh in 2012

The 2012 Asia Cup final saw Pakistan and Bangladesh face off for the first and only time—an emotional match where Bangladesh narrowly missed its maiden title. Photo Credit: Twitter

6. India vs Sri Lanka Finals Timeline Dominates History

6. India vs Sri Lanka Finals Timeline Dominates History

From 1984 to 2023, most finals have featured India and Sri Lanka, proving their unmatched consistency in reaching the summit clash of Asian cricket. Photo Credit: Twitter

7. 2025: A Year of Cricketing Firsts and Broken Streaks

7. 2025: A Year of Cricketing Firsts and Broken Streaks

This year has been historic—RCB’s maiden IPL trophy, Hobart Hurricanes’ first BBL win, MI Cape Town’s first SA20 title, South Africa’s ICC glory after 27 years, and now India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup final. Photo Credit: Twitter

8. India’s Champions Trophy Win After 12 Years

8. India’s Champions Trophy Win After 12 Years

Earlier in 2025, India ended a 12-year ICC trophy drought by winning the Champions Trophy—momentum that adds spice to their Asia Cup final clash against Pakistan. Photo Credit: Twitter

9. Asia Cup Finals Always Deliver High Drama

9. Asia Cup Finals Always Deliver High Drama

From last-ball thrillers to record chases, the Asia Cup finals have given cricket fans unforgettable memories. The India vs Pakistan final is set to add a new chapter. Photo Credit: Twitter

10. Dubai Awaits a Packed Stadium on September 28

10. Dubai Awaits a Packed Stadium on September 28

The Dubai International Stadium will be packed on September 28, 2025, at 8 PM IST, as millions watch India vs Pakistan in what promises to be the perfect ending to Asia Cup 2025. Photo Credit: Twitter

