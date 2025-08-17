Asia Cup Records: Top 5 Indians With Most Runs In ODI And T20; Rohit Sharma Leads, Virat Kohli At 2nd, Sachin Tendulkar At… Check In Pics
A look at the Indian batting greats who have made their mark in the Asia Cup across ODI and T20 formats over the years. Here are the top 5 run getters in Asia Cup history (ODI + T20).
Rohit Sharma: 1210 Runs (37 Matches)
Rohit Sharma is India’s highest run-scorer in Asia Cup history with 1210 runs. He has 939 runs in ODIs and 271 runs in T20s.
Reliable Opener
Rohit has been a reliable opener, combining attacking shots with leadership skills that helped India dominate the tournament.
Virat Kohli: 1171 Runs (26 Matches)
Virat Kohli is just behind Rohit with 1171 runs in 26 matches. He has scored 742 runs in ODIs and 429 in T20s.
Leading Run Scorer
He is also the leading run-scorer in Men’s Asia Cup T20 history, proving his consistency as India’s most dependable batter.
Sachin Tendulkar: 971 Runs (23 Matches)
Sachin Tendulkar scored 971 runs in 23 matches, all in the ODI format. He remains India’s top ODI run-getter in the Asia Cup.
Sachin’s Consistency
His unmatched consistency across editions made him the backbone of India’s batting line-up for years.
MS Dhoni: 690 Runs (24 Matches)
MS Dhoni has 690 runs in Asia Cups, with 648 from ODIs and 42 from T20s. He featured in both formats.
Captain Cool
Known as Captain Cool, Dhoni impressed not only with the bat but also with his calm leadership on the field.
Gautam Gambhir: 573 Runs (13 Matches)
Gautam Gambhir made 573 runs in just 13 ODI matches, showing his ability to step up in crucial games.
Dependable Batter
His dependability and determination made him one of India’s most effective Asia Cup performers in the ODI format.
All Images:- X, Asia Cup, ESPNcricinfo
