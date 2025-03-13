Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Maternity Shoot: 10 Heartwarming Moments That Broke the Internet - In Pics
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul just made the internet swoon with their dreamy maternity shoot. From intimate moments to stunning aesthetics, here are 10 key takeaways from their viral photoshoot that fans can’t stop gushing over!
1. A Picture-Perfect Announcement
The couple first announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an emotional post: "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025." Fans have been eagerly waiting for glimpses ever since!
2. Athiya’s Stunning Maternity Glow
Dressed in a simple yet elegant white t-shirt with unbuttoned denim, Athiya Shetty radiates effortless beauty while lovingly cradling her baby bump—proving that less is more in maternity fashion.
3. KL Rahul’s Adorable Dad-to-Be Moments
The cricketer looked completely smitten as he lay on Athiya’s lap, gazing into her eyes. His heartfelt gestures melted hearts and showcased his excitement for their new journey.
4. Hand-in-Hand, Forever
In a striking outdoor shot, the couple was seen walking hand in hand, exuding love and warmth. The simplicity of the moment made it even more magical.
5. Romantic & Candid Shots That Speak Volumes
The black-and-white portraits captured raw emotions, highlighting their deep connection. One particular photo, where Rahul holds Athiya close, has fans calling them "Bollywood’s fairytale couple."
6. The Iconic Collage That Stole the Show
A fan-favorite moment was the collage where KL Rahul gently placed his hand on Athiya’s belly—symbolizing their shared joy and excitement for parenthood.
7. The Cozy Couch Moments
One of the most intimate clicks showed Athiya resting her head on KL Rahul’s shoulder while they held hands. This candid moment resonated deeply with fans.
8. Celebrities Shower Love & Blessings
Bollywood stars like Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar flooded the comment section with love. Ananya Panday’s reaction? "I’m so ready for this baby!!!"
9. The Viral Video That Took Over Social Media
Apart from the photos, the couple also shared a heartwarming video that beautifully captured their journey. It quickly racked up millions of views within hours.
10. Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Their Chemistry
From their effortless coordination to their undeniable love, fans are obsessed! The couple’s maternity shoot proves why they are one of the most adored pairs in Bollywood.
