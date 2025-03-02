Advertisement
NewsPhotosAustralia Or South Africa: Who Will Team India Play In Semifinals Of Champions Trophy 2025? Australia Or South Africa: Who Will Team India Play In Semifinals Of Champions Trophy 2025?
Australia Or South Africa: Who Will Team India Play In Semifinals Of Champions Trophy 2025?

Team India has stormed into the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, bringing them one step closer to the coveted title. As fans eagerly await the knockout clash, the big question remains—who will India face in the semis? The final group-stage results will determine their opponent, setting up a high-stakes battle. Here are 10 key takeaways to break down the possible scenarios and what lies ahead for Team India.

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 07:55 AM IST
1. India Qualifies for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

1/11
1. India Qualifies for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

Team India has officially secured a semi-final berth after two consecutive wins in the group stage.

2. India vs New Zealand – Decider for Group A Top Spot

2/11
2. India vs New Zealand – Decider for Group A Top Spot

The final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2 will determine whether India finishes first or second.

3. Australia & South Africa Progress from Group B

3/11
3. Australia & South Africa Progress from Group B

Australia and South Africa have confirmed their semi-final spots after dominating Group B.

4. India’s Possible Semi-Final Opponents – Australia or South Africa?

4/11
4. India’s Possible Semi-Final Opponents – Australia or South Africa?

If India tops Group A, they will face the second-placed team from Group B. If India finishes second, they will take on the top team from Group B.

5. If India Beats New Zealand – Face Australia?

5/11
5. If India Beats New Zealand – Face Australia?

A win against New Zealand means India finishes first and likely plays Australia in the semi-finals (if South Africa tops Group B).

6. If India Loses or the Match is Washed Out – Face South Africa?

6/11
6. If India Loses or the Match is Washed Out – Face South Africa?

New Zealand will top Group A, and India will face South Africa in the semi-finals if this scenario unfolds.

7. England vs South Africa – A Crucial Match for India’s Opponent

7/11
7. England vs South Africa – A Crucial Match for India’s Opponent

If South Africa loses to England, Australia will top Group B, which could set up an India vs South Africa semi-final.

8. India’s Semi-Final Schedule

8/11
8. India’s Semi-Final Schedule

Date: March 4, 2025 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Time: 2:30 PM IST

9. Where to Watch India’s Semi-Final Match Live?

9/11
9. Where to Watch India’s Semi-Final Match Live?

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioCinema & Hotstar App

10. India’s Road to Champions Trophy 2025 Final

10/11
10. India’s Road to Champions Trophy 2025 Final

If India wins the semi-final, they will play the grand finale in either Dubai or Lahore, depending on the result of the other semi-final.

11/11
NEWS ON ONE CLICK