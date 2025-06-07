Australia’s Dominant Road To WTC Final 2025: Historic Win Over India, Clean Sweeps vs Pakistan, Sri Lanka & New Zealand
As Australia prepares to defend their WTC title against South Africa at Lord’s, let’s take a closer look at their dominant journey to a second consecutive World Test Championship Final.
Australia Gears Up for WTC Final Defense
As the reigning World Test Champions, Australia return to the grand stage of Lord’s for the WTC 2025 Final. After a hard-fought campaign, Pat Cummins' side topped the table and are now eyeing back-to-back titles.
Mixed Fortunes in the 2023 Ashes
Australia started their WTC campaign in England with the Ashes. Despite going 2–0 up, they lost Tests at Headingley and The Oval, ending the series in a 2–2 draw. The final loss raised concerns about their ability to close out big series.
Home Clean Sweep vs. Pakistan
Australia returned home to dominate Pakistan 3–0, reaffirming their stronghold in home conditions. Bowlers led by Cummins and Lyon crushed Pakistan’s batting line-up, rebuilding confidence.
Redemption Against India – Border-Gavaskar Trophy Win
In a landmark moment, Australia defeated India 3–1 in a home Test series for the first time in over a decade. However, they did suffer a setback in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, where India thrashed them by 8 wickets.
Unexpected Scare vs. West Indies
Australia suffered a shock defeat at the Gabba in January 2024 against the West Indies. Chasing 216, they lost by 8 runs, one of the lowest fourth-innings chases they failed in recent history. It was a reminder of their occasional middle-order collapses.
Bouncing Back in New Zealand
Australia quickly recovered, winning 2–0 in New Zealand. The series was marked by low-scoring thrillers and tight contests. Their bowling depth once again proved crucial on tricky tracks in Wellington and Christchurch.
Sri Lanka Series Wraps It Up
Australia finished the league stage strong, whitewashing Sri Lanka 2–0. The spinners and top order clicked in unison, confirming their place at the top of the WTC table with a 67.54% points percentage.
Batting Powerhouses
Usman Khawaja led the charge as the team’s top run-scorer with 1,422 runs (avg. 41.82). Travis Head owned high-pressure moments, adding 1,177 runs with three centuries
Pace Attack Firepower
Skipper Pat Cummins led the bowling with 73 wickets, while Josh Hazlewood’s return boosted the pace department. Scott Boland also delivered key performances
The Final Showdown – Lord’s Awaits
Australia now prepares to defend its crown against South Africa from June 11–15, 2025. With a balanced squad and proven big-match temperament, the Aussies remain slight favourites, but the Proteas are ready to spoil the party.
Image Credit:- X, ESPN Cricinfo
Trending Photos