Australia's Playing XI For WTC Final Against South Africa: Marnus Labuschagne As Opener, Steve Smith At No. 4, Travis Head To Bat At...
The World Test Championship (WTC) final will be played between Australia and South Africa from Wednesday, June 11 at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. A day ahead of the mega clash, Australia captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday announced his team's playing XI and explained the reasons behind the selection.
Here's Australia's playing XI for WTC final against South Africa:
1. Usman Khawaja
Left-handed batter Usman Khawaja is all set to open the innings for Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
2. Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne will be Usman Khawaja's opening partner for Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
3. Cameron Green
Star all-rounder Cameron Green is all set to bat at No. 3 for Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Apart from his batting, Green bowing will also be crucial for Australia's success. Notably, the 26-year-old Green will play his first Test match since back surgery.
4. Steve Smith
Experienced Steve Smith will bat at No. 4 for Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. His performance with the bat can decide the fate of Australia against South Africa in the all-important clash.
5. Travis Head
Attacking left-hander Travis Head is set to bat at No. 5 for Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.
6. Beau Webster
Beau Webster, who impressed everyone on his Test debut against India in Sydney at the start of the year, will be crucial for Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. Webster will look to create an impact with both bat and ball for Australia in the mega clash.
7. Alex Carey (Wicket-Keeper)
Alex Carey, the wicket-keeper batter, will give that depth to the Australian batting lineup in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. Along with his wicket-keeping duties, his ability to play attacking shots will be crucial for Australia.
8. Pat Cummins (Captain)
Pat Cummins will lead Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. Apart from his captaincy, Cummins' bowling will be crucial for Australia, who are the defending champions.
9. Mitchell Starc
Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who is known for his swing and ability to strike early with the new ball, will be a key component of the Australian pace attack, in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa.
10. Nathan Lyon
Veteran Nathan Lyon is the only specialist spinner in the Australian playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. Lyon, who is known for control and his wicket-taking ability, will be crucial for Australia.
11. Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood has been preferred over Scott Boland in the Australian playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, due to his experience.
