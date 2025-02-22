Advertisement
Axar Patel And...: 3 Players Who Can Replace Rishabh Pant As Delhi Capitals Captain For IPL 2025

Following the departure of Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals are looking for a new captain ahead of the IPL 2025. They have several experienced players for the leadership role.

Here's list of players who can become Delhi Capitals' captain for IPL 2025:

Updated:Feb 22, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
1. KL Rahul

1. KL Rahul

India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul, who was acquired for Rs 14 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, brings extensive leadership experience.

Rahul has had a point to prove in IPL 2025 after his tussle with the Lucknow Super Giants owners. So, he would look to turn things around for both him and Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season. 

KL Rahul's IPL Captaincy Experience

KL Rahul's IPL Captaincy Experience

KL Rahul has previously captained the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL. His consistent batting performances with an average of 45.46 and strike rate of 134.6 in the league make a very strong contender for the captaincy. 

 

2. Axar Patel

2. Axar Patel

Axar Patel was retained by Delhi Capitals for ₹16.5 crore ahead of the mega IPL auction. Axar has been part of the DC setup for quite some time now. So, this also seems like the right time to give him extra responsibility at the franchise.  

Why Axar Patel Can Become DC Skipper?

Why Axar Patel Can Become DC Skipper?

Axar Patel has served as vice-captain and even led the team in matches during previous IPL seasons. His all-round capabilities and deep understanding of the team's dynamics position him as a viable candidate for the leadership role.

 

3. Faf du Plessis

3. Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025 auction. He brings a wealth of leadership experience from his tenure as captain of South Africa and his previous IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Faf is an experienced Proteas and IPL batter, with 4571 runs in 145 games at an average of 35.99 and a strike rate of 136.4.

Du Plessis - Part Of Leadership Group

Du Plessis - Part Of Leadership Group

Faf du Plessis adds depth and experience to the Delhi Capitals squad but it will be keen to see whether he will take on the captaincy role or not. Whether he becomes captain or not, Du Plessis would be part of the DC leadership group for sure.

 

Will New Captain Change Fortunes Of Delhi Capitals?

Will New Captain Change Fortunes Of Delhi Capitals?

Delhi Capitals haven't won an IPL title till date. So, the new DC captain will have a massive responsibility on his shoulders to change the fortunes of the franchise.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK