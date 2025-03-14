Axar Patel To Virender Sehwag: Full List Of Captains For Delhi Capitals In IPL History
India all-rounder Axar Patel has been named the captain of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Before Axar, many big names of the cricket world have led Delhi in the history of IPL.
Here's a full list of captains for Delhi Capitals in IPL:
1. Virender Sehwag (2008-2012)
Virender Sehwag was Delhi's first captain in IPL. Sehwag led Delhi in 52 matches and led them to victories in 28 matches while the side lost 24 matches.
2. Gautam Gambhir (2009–2018)
Gautam Gambhir captained Delhi in 25 IPL matches across his tenure. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 12 matches and lost 13.
3. Dinesh Karthik (2010-2014)
Dinesh Karthik led Delhi in 6 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won just 2 matches and lost games.
4. James Hopes (2011)
Serving as a stand-in captain, James Hopes captained Delhi in 3 matches without securing a win.
5. Mahela Jayawardene (2012–2013)
Mahela Jayawardene led Delhi in 18 matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 6 matches and lost 11 games.
6. Ross Taylor (2012)
Ross Taylor led Delhi in just 2 matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 1 match and another game was finished without any result.
7. David Warner (2013-2023)
David Warner led Delhi in 16 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 5 matches and lost 11 games.
8. Kevin Pietersen (2014)
Kevin Pietersen captained Delhi in 11 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won just 1 match and lost 10 games.
9. JP Duminy (2015-2016)
JP Duminy led Delhi in 16 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 6 matches and lost 9 games.
10. Zaheer Khan (2016-2017)
Zaheer Khan captained Delhi in 23 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 10 matches and lost 13 games.
11. Karun Nair (2017)
As a stand-in captain, Karun Nair led Delhi in 3 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 2 matches and lost 1 game.
12. Shreyas Iyer (2018–2020)
Shreyas Iyer captained Delhi Capitals 41 IPL matches and took them to the final of IPL 2020. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 21 matches and lost 18 games.
13. Rishabh Pant (2021-2024)
Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals in 43 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 23 matches and lost 19 games.
14. Axar Patel (2024-2025)
Axar Patel has been named the captain of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Earlier, Axar captained DC in one IPL match last year when Rishabh Pant was serving a ban for a slow over-rate.
