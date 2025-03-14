Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2872158https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/axar-patel-to-virender-sehwag-full-list-of-captains-for-delhi-capitals-in-ipl-history-2872158
NewsPhotosAxar Patel To Virender Sehwag: Full List Of Captains For Delhi Capitals In IPL History Axar Patel To Virender Sehwag: Full List Of Captains For Delhi Capitals In IPL History
photoDetails

Axar Patel To Virender Sehwag: Full List Of Captains For Delhi Capitals In IPL History

India all-rounder Axar Patel has been named the captain of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Before Axar, many big names of the cricket world have led Delhi in the history of IPL. 

Here's a full list of captains for Delhi Capitals in IPL: 

Updated:Mar 14, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Virender Sehwag (2008-2012)

1/14
1. Virender Sehwag (2008-2012)

Virender Sehwag was Delhi's first captain in IPL. Sehwag led Delhi in 52 matches and led them to victories in 28 matches while the side lost 24 matches.  

Follow Us

2. Gautam Gambhir (2009–2018)

2/14
2. Gautam Gambhir (2009–2018)

Gautam Gambhir captained Delhi in 25 IPL matches across his tenure. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 12 matches and lost 13.  

Follow Us

3. Dinesh Karthik (2010-2014)

3/14
3. Dinesh Karthik (2010-2014)

Dinesh Karthik led Delhi in 6 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won just 2 matches and lost games.  

Follow Us

4. James Hopes (2011)

4/14
4. James Hopes (2011)

Serving as a stand-in captain, James Hopes captained Delhi in 3 matches without securing a win.  

Follow Us

5. Mahela Jayawardene (2012–2013)

5/14
5. Mahela Jayawardene (2012–2013)

Mahela Jayawardene led Delhi in 18 matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 6 matches and lost 11 games.  

Follow Us

6. Ross Taylor (2012)

6/14
6. Ross Taylor (2012)

Ross Taylor led Delhi in just 2 matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 1 match and another game was finished without any result.  

Follow Us

7. David Warner (2013-2023)

7/14
7. David Warner (2013-2023)

David Warner led Delhi in 16 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 5 matches and lost 11 games.  

Follow Us

8. Kevin Pietersen (2014)

8/14
8. Kevin Pietersen (2014)

Kevin Pietersen captained Delhi in 11 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won just 1 match and lost 10 games.

Follow Us

9. JP Duminy (2015-2016)

9/14
9. JP Duminy (2015-2016)

JP Duminy led Delhi in 16 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 6 matches and lost 9 games.  

Follow Us

10. Zaheer Khan (2016-2017)

10/14
10. Zaheer Khan (2016-2017)

Zaheer Khan captained Delhi in 23 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 10 matches and lost 13 games.  

Follow Us

11. Karun Nair (2017)

11/14
11. Karun Nair (2017)

As a stand-in captain, Karun Nair led Delhi in 3 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 2 matches and lost 1 game.  

Follow Us

12. Shreyas Iyer (2018–2020)

12/14
12. Shreyas Iyer (2018–2020)

Shreyas Iyer captained Delhi Capitals 41 IPL matches and took them to the final of IPL 2020. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 21 matches and lost 18 games.  

Follow Us

13. Rishabh Pant (2021-2024)

13/14
13. Rishabh Pant (2021-2024)

Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals in 43 IPL matches. Under his captaincy, Delhi won 23 matches and lost 19 games.  

Follow Us

14. Axar Patel (2024-2025)

14/14
14. Axar Patel (2024-2025)

Axar Patel has been named the captain of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Earlier, Axar captained DC in one IPL match last year when Rishabh Pant was serving a ban for a slow over-rate.  

Follow Us
Axar PatelDelhi Capitals captaincyAxar Patel Delhi CapitalsAxar Patel CaptaincyAxar Patel IPL RecordsDelhi Capitals IPL captains listdelhi capitals iplDelhi Capitals IPL 2025delhi iplVirender SehwagVirender Sehwag IPLVirender Sehwag DelhiGautam GambhirGautam Gambhir iplGautam Gambhir Delhi CapitalsDinesh KarthikDinesh Karthik IPLJames HopesMahela JayawardeneRoss TaylorDavid WarnerDavid Warner IPLDavid Warner Delhi CapitalsKevin PietersenKevin Pietersen Delhi CapitalsKevin Pietersen IPLJP DuminyZaheer KhanKarun NairShreyas IyerShreyas Iyer IPLShreyas Iyer Delhi CapitalsShreyas Iyer IPL captaincyRishabh PantRishabh Pant IPLRishabh Pant captaincyRishabh Pant delhi capitals
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Friday OTT releases
From Vanvaas To Moana 2: 7 New OTT Releases You Can't Miss This Holi Weekend
camera icon12
title
LSG
LSG's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025: Mitch Marsh As Opener, Rishabh Pant To Bat At...
camera icon10
title
Players Who Can Be The X Factors For Their Teams In IPL 2025
From Yashasvi Jaiswal To Abhishek Sharma: List Of Players Who Can Be The X-Factors For Their Teams In IPL 2025
camera icon7
title
Geetansha Sood
Meet Woman, Wife Of One Of India’s Youngest Billionaires, Visited PM Modi Because…, She Is Director Of…
camera icon7
title
IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal To Sunil Narine: 7 Players With Most Wickets In IPL History
NEWS ON ONE CLICK