Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis For CSK; Mayank Agarwal For RCB: Replacements Picked By MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH For IPL 2025 Before Suspension - In Pics

Punjab Kings (PBKS) picked all-rounder Mitch Owen as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a broken finger.

Mitch Owen, who joined PBKS for Rs 3 crore, has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries and a highest score of 108. The Australian all-rounder also has 10 T20 wickets to his name.