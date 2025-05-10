Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis For CSK; Mayank Agarwal For RCB: Replacements Picked By MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH For IPL 2025 Before Suspension - In Pics
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the remainder of the IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week amid the India-Pakistan conflict. Around 18 players were ruled out of the IPL 2025 over the weeks and the teams brought in replacements for them before the suspension of the tournament.
Here's a list of all the players who got injured and their replacements for IPL 2025:
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal was ruled out of the IPL 2025 after sustaining an injury to his right hamstring. RCB signed Mayank Agarwal as an injury replacement for Padikkal, who played 10 matches in IPL 2025 season and scored 247 runs with the help of two half-centuries
2. Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans (GT) picked Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Shanaka was previously part of Gujarat Titans in 2023 and played 3 matches. The all-rounder joined GT for Rs 75 Lakh.
3. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost three players to injury during the IPL 2025 season. CSK picked three youngsters -- Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel -- as replacements for injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, Gurjapneet Singh and Vansh Bedi during the IPL 2025 season.
4. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for injured Umran Malik during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Sakariya, a left-arm medium pacer, has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is and has played 19 IPL games, scalping 20 wickets from the same.
5. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) picked all-rounder Mitch Owen as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a broken finger.
Mitch Owen, who joined PBKS for Rs 3 crore, has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries and a highest score of 108. The Australian all-rounder also has 10 T20 wickets to his name.
6. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians picked three players -- Mujeeb-Ur Rahman, Corbin Bosch, Raghu Sharma -- as injury replacements for Allah Ghazanfar, Lizaad Williams and Vignesh Puthur during the IPL 2025 season.
7. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picked Shardul Thakur as replacement for injured Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury.
8. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost three players -- Smaran Ravichandran, Adam Zampa and Brydon Carse -- due to injuries during the IPL 2025 season. SRH picked Harsh Dubey and Wiaan Mulder as replacements for IPL 2025 season.
9. Delhi capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals (DC) picked Sediqullah Atal as a replacement for Harry Brook for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. England batter Harry Brook opted out of IPL 2025 due to personal reasons. Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal has scored 1507 T20 runs in 49 matches. The left-handed batter made his T20I Debut in 2023 and has represented Afghanistan in all three formats.
10. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have picked Lhuan-Dre Pretorius and Nandre Burger as replacements for Nitish Rana and Sandeep Sharma during IPL 2025 season.
