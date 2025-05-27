Ayush Mhatre To Dewald Brevis: 7 Replacement Players Who Might Be Retained By CSK, MI, LSG, SRH, PBKS After IPL 2025 Season - Check In Pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season saw several teams bring replacement players due to injuries. Several replacement players including Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and others made significant impacts in the IPL 2025 season and they are likely to be retained by their respective franchises for the next season. Notably, only replacements signed before the IPL 2025 suspension (May 9, 2025) are eligible for retention, as per the revised rules.
Here are 7 replacement players who might be retained after IPL 2025 season:
1. Ayush Mhatre (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. The five-times champions had a terrible IPL 2025 season as they finished at the bottom of the points table. However, the 17-year-old Mhatre impressed everyone including MS Dhoni with his impactful knocks. He smashed 240 runs in 7 matches at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 188.97 in the IPL 2025 season.
After his impressive IPL debut with CSK, Mhatre is all set to be retained by the franchise and become Gaikwad's opening partner in the next year.
2. Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians signed Corbin Bosch as replacement of injured Lizaad Williams in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. Though Bosch has featured in only a few games in IPL 2025, he has managed to create an impact with both bat and ball. Given his utility, the 30-year-old Bosch is likely to be retained by Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2026 season.
3. Dewald Brevis (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. Brevis produced many impactful and match-winning knocks while batting in the middle order for CSK amid the team's poor IPL campaign. The 22-year-old Brevis, who scored 225 runs in 6 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00, is set to be retained by CSK for the next season.
4. Shardul Thakur (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants signed Shardul Thakur as replacement for injured Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out of the 18th season of the IPL due to injury. Thakur, a proven performer across all three formats for India, was signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of Rs 2 crore. He has made an impact with the ball for LSG during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Shardul Thakur picked 13 wickets in 10 matches during the IPL 2025 season. Given his utility and low price tag, Thakur is likely to be retained by LSG for next season.
5. Urvil Patel (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has signed Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to a ligament tear in the left ankle. Though Urvil played just three matches for CSK in IPL 2025, he created an impact with his aggressive batting.
Urvil, who scored 68 runs in 3 matches with an average of 22.66 and strike rate of 212.50, is set to be retained by CSK for next season.
6. Harsh Dubey (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) signed Harsh Dubey as an injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. Dubey, who is an all-rounder and plays for Vidarbha in Domestic Cricket, impressed during his short stint with SRH in the IPL 2025 season.
Harsh, who picked 5 wickets in 3 matches with an economy of 9.80 in the IPL 2025, is likely to be retained by SRH for next season.
7. Mitchell Owen (PBKS)
Punjab Kings picked all-rounder Mitch Owen as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to a broken finger. He has played just one match for PBKS in IPL 2025 and got out for a duck. However, Owen has done well for teams in other leagues around the world especially BBL. Given his hitting prowess and match winning ability, PBKS might retain Owen for the next season.
