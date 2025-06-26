Babar Azam Becomes BBL 2025's Costliest Signing, But Earns Far Less Than IPL’s ₹27 Crore Star Rishabh Pant; Here's All You Need To Know
Babar Azam has been signed by Sydney Sixers for Big Bash League 2025, becoming one of the highest-paid players in BBL history with a deal reportedly worth PKR 10 crore (~₹4 crore). However, his earnings are significantly lower than IPL's highest-paid player, Rishabh Pant, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a record ₹27 crore. This stark ₹23 crore gap highlights IPL’s financial dominance over other global T20 leagues. While Babar brings world-class experience and prestige to BBL, Pant’s mega deal, brand endorsements, and ₹100 crore net worth underscore the unmatched commercial appeal of the Indian Premier League.
1. Babar Azam’s BBL Salary Breaks Records, But Still Trails IPL Giants
Despite being the highest-paid player in BBL 2025, Babar Azam’s reported deal of PKR 10 crore (approximately USD 360,000) is modest compared to IPL standards.
2. Rishabh Pant's ₹27 Crore Deal Makes IPL History
Lucknow Super Giants bought Rishabh Pant for a record-breaking ₹27 crore, making him the costliest player in IPL history. His earnings are unmatched in global T20 leagues.
3. Babar vs Pant: A ₹23 Crore Salary Gap in T20 Earnings
The difference between Babar Azam’s BBL earnings (~₹4 crore) and Rishabh Pant’s IPL salary (₹27 crore) is a massive ₹23 crore, showcasing IPL's financial dominance.
4. Global Reach, Local Cheques: Why IPL Players Earn More
While BBL is gaining popularity, IPL’s billion-plus viewership and multi-billion dollar ecosystem allow franchises to offer far higher salaries and marketing opportunities.
5. Babar Azam’s Resume Rivals Pant’s—But Not His Bank Balance
Babar Azam has over 11,000 T20 runs, multiple ICC awards, and global league experience, but his pay package remains well below what IPL stars like Pant command.
6. Rishabh Pant’s ₹100 Crore Net Worth Backed by IPL & Endorsements
Pant’s wealth, estimated at ₹100 crore, comes from IPL contracts, BCCI salary, and endorsements from top brands like Adidas, Realme, and Cadbury—far more than Babar’s.
7. BBL Platinum Category Maxes Out at $420,000 – Still Less Than IPL Bench Players
BBL’s top salary bracket offers around ₹3.5 crore. In contrast, even secondary IPL players often make more, proving how IPL attracts and retains top talent globally.
8. IPL Captains Earn Crores—Babar Azam’s National Salary Is Modest in Comparison
Babar earns approximately ₹43 lakh per month as Pakistan’s captain. Pant’s IPL salary alone equals over five years of Babar’s national contract earnings.
9. Luxury Cars? Both Have Them, But Pant’s Garage Is Next Level
Babar owns a Lamborghini and Audi A5, but Pant’s collection includes an Audi A8, Ford Mustang, and Mercedes GLE—financed by his IPL fortune and elite endorsements.
10. Why Babar’s BBL Signing Still Matters Despite the Salary Gap
Babar’s BBL move is a game-changer for league visibility, boosting BBL’s appeal in Asia and signaling a growing challenge to IPL’s global monopoly in T20 cricket.
