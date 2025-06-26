photoDetails

Babar Azam has been signed by Sydney Sixers for Big Bash League 2025, becoming one of the highest-paid players in BBL history with a deal reportedly worth PKR 10 crore (~₹4 crore). However, his earnings are significantly lower than IPL's highest-paid player, Rishabh Pant, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a record ₹27 crore. This stark ₹23 crore gap highlights IPL’s financial dominance over other global T20 leagues. While Babar brings world-class experience and prestige to BBL, Pant’s mega deal, brand endorsements, and ₹100 crore net worth underscore the unmatched commercial appeal of the Indian Premier League.