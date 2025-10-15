Advertisement
Babar Azam Birthday Special: How Rich Is Pakistan Cricketer - From Lahore Ball Boy to Cricket Icon with Million-Dollar Net Worth

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s cricketing superstar, celebrates his 30th birthday while commanding an impressive net worth of $5 million (₹41 crore). His wealth stems from international cricket, PSL earnings, PCB ‘A’ Grade contract, and high-profile endorsements with brands like Oppo, HBL, and Huawei. Known for elegant batting and record-breaking performances, Babar holds milestones including fastest 6,019 ODI runs, multiple consecutive hundreds, and ICC ODI Player of the Year. Beyond cricket, he invests in philanthropy, supporting education initiatives, and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle with cars like the Audi A5 and Lamborghini Aventador. Babar’s journey from Lahore ball boy to global cricket icon inspires fans worldwide.

Updated:Oct 15, 2025, 07:59 AM IST
1. Babar Azam’s Impressive Net Worth

1. Babar Azam’s Impressive Net Worth

 

Babar Azam’s estimated net worth is $5 million (₹41 crore), derived from cricket, PSL earnings, and high-profile endorsements, reflecting his consistent performances and growing brand value in Pakistan and internationally.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. PCB ‘A’ Grade Contract Boosts Earnings

2. PCB ‘A’ Grade Contract Boosts Earnings

 

With an ‘A’ Grade PCB contract, Babar earns PKR 3 million per month, a 202% increase from previous salaries, showcasing how top-level cricket in Pakistan rewards consistent performance.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. PSL Salary Growth Highlights His Rise

3. PSL Salary Growth Highlights His Rise

 

Babar’s PSL salary surged from $25,000 to $130,000, moving from Silver to Platinum category. This reflects his rising prominence in the league and increasing market value among franchises.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. High-Profile Endorsements Amplify Wealth

4. High-Profile Endorsements Amplify Wealth

 

Endorsing global brands like Oppo, Head & Shoulders, HBL, and Huawei, Babar’s brand value skyrockets, emphasizing how on-field excellence translates into off-field financial success and international recognition.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Lucrative Match Fees Add to Income

5. Lucrative Match Fees Add to Income

 

Babar earns PKR 1.25 million per Test, PKR 644,620 per ODI, and PKR 418,584 per T20I, making his cricketing career financially rewarding while reflecting his stature in the national team.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Philanthropy and Social Responsibility

6. Philanthropy and Social Responsibility

 

Beyond cricket, Babar donated PKR 2 million to educate 250 students via Noon e-learning, highlighting his commitment to social causes and enhancing his image as a socially responsible sports icon.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Luxury Cars Reflect Success

7. Luxury Cars Reflect Success

 

Babar owns high-end vehicles including an Audi A5, Lamborghini Aventador, Audi e-Tron GT, and MG HS Essence, showcasing his love for luxury cars and symbolizing his cricketing achievements.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Record-Breaking Career Elevates Marketability

8. Record-Breaking Career Elevates Marketability

 

He holds records such as fastest Pakistani to 6,019 ODI runs, three consecutive ODI hundreds twice, and being the only Pakistani to win ICC ODI Player of the Year, boosting both credibility and brand appeal.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Cricketing Journey Rooted in Legacy

9. Cricketing Journey Rooted in Legacy

 

Born in Lahore in 1994, Babar’s cricket passion started with his cousins Kamran and Umar Akmal. From a ball boy at Gaddafi Stadium to international stardom, his journey inspires aspiring cricketers globally.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Captaincy and Leadership Records

10. Captaincy and Leadership Records

 

Babar led Pakistan across formats, achieving 36 wins in 59 T20Is, 12 wins in 18 ODIs, and 8 wins in 13 Tests as captain. These accomplishments demonstrate his leadership and strategic influence on the field. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

