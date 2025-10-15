Babar Azam Birthday Special: How Rich Is Pakistan Cricketer - From Lahore Ball Boy to Cricket Icon with Million-Dollar Net Worth

photoDetails

english

2972131

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s cricketing superstar, celebrates his 30th birthday while commanding an impressive net worth of $5 million (₹41 crore). His wealth stems from international cricket, PSL earnings, PCB ‘A’ Grade contract, and high-profile endorsements with brands like Oppo, HBL, and Huawei. Known for elegant batting and record-breaking performances, Babar holds milestones including fastest 6,019 ODI runs, multiple consecutive hundreds, and ICC ODI Player of the Year. Beyond cricket, he invests in philanthropy, supporting education initiatives, and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle with cars like the Audi A5 and Lamborghini Aventador. Babar’s journey from Lahore ball boy to global cricket icon inspires fans worldwide.