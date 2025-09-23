Advertisement
Ballon d'Or 2025: Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmatí Lead Star-Studded Ceremony - Complete Winners List Revealed Across Men's, Women's, Young Player, And Goalkeeper Awards
Ballon d'Or 2025: Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmatí Lead Star-Studded Ceremony - Complete Winners List Revealed Across Men's, Women's, Young Player, And Goalkeeper Awards

The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony saw football stars from across the globe celebrated for their outstanding performances over the past year. France’s Ousmane Dembele and Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí emerged as the standout stars, winning the Men’s and Women’s Ballon d’Or awards, respectively. Scroll down for the complete winners list:

Updated:Sep 23, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Men's Ballon d'Or: Ousmane Dembele (France, PSG)

Men’s Ballon d’Or: Ousmane Dembele (France, PSG)

Ousmane Dembele, the French winger representing Paris Saint-Germain, was recognized for his exceptional consistency and match-winning performances in both domestic and international competitions. Dembele’s pace, dribbling, and goal-scoring abilities helped PSG remain a dominant force in Ligue 1 and on the European stage.

Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Spain’s midfield maestro Aitana Bonmatí was awarded the Women’s Ballon d’Or for her stellar performances with FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team. Known for her vision, creativity, and goal-scoring prowess, Bonmatí was instrumental in Barcelona’s dominance in domestic and European competitions.

Men's Gerd Müller Trophy: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Men’s Gerd Müller Trophy: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres, who had an incredible season with Sporting CP and Arsenal, earned the Men’s Gerd Müller Trophy as the top goal-scorer. His finishing, positioning, and consistency in front of goal were key to his success.

Women's Kopa Trophy: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Women’s Kopa Trophy: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Vicky López, another Barcelona star, claimed the Women’s Kopa Trophy. López impressed fans and critics alike with her technical ability, quick feet, and goal-scoring talent, cementing her status as a rising star in women’s football.

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England National Team)

Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England National Team)

Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman, at the helm of the England women’s national team, was honored with the Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy. Wiegman’s leadership helped England achieve major successes, blending tactical precision with team cohesion.

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Luis Enrique (Spain, PSG)

Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy: Luis Enrique (Spain, PSG)

Spain’s Luis Enrique received the Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy for his managerial excellence with PSG. His tactical acumen, player development, and ability to motivate the squad were widely praised.

Men's Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Men’s Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

The Men’s Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player, went to Barcelona’s prodigy Lamine Yamal. At just 17, Yamal has showcased exceptional skill, maturity, and composure, making him one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

Women's Yashin Trophy: Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Women’s Yashin Trophy: Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

England’s Hannah Hampton of Chelsea claimed the Women’s Yashin Trophy. Hampton’s remarkable shot-stopping, positioning, and calm presence have helped Chelsea maintain a strong defensive record this season.

Men's Yashin Trophy: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, PSG)

Men’s Yashin Trophy: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, PSG)

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Men’s Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best goalkeeper. His reflex saves, command in the box, and consistent performances for PSG and Italy have made him a standout figure between the posts.

Men's Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain

Men’s Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain

PSG was recognized as the Men’s Club of the Year for dominating French football and making strong progress in European competitions, underlining their status as a powerhouse club.

Women's Gerd Müller Trophy: Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy: Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Polish forward Ewa Pajor of Barcelona was awarded the Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy. Pajor’s clinical finishing and intelligent movement made her a top scorer in women’s football this year.

