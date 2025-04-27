Batters To Hit Most Sixes In Powerplay In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Overtakes David Warner, Chases Chris Gayle; Check Full List
1. Chris Gayle - 143
Chris Gayle holds the record for hitting most sixes (143) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
2. Rohit Sharma - 107
Rohit Sharma has hit the second-most number of sixes (107) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
3. David Warner - 105
David Warner has hit the third-most number of sixes (105) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
4. Quinton de Kock - 82
Quinton de Kock has hit the fourth-most number of sixes (82) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
5. Faf du Plessis - 79
Faf du Plessis has hit the fifth-most number of sixes (79) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
6. KL Rahul - 79
KL Rahul has hit the joint fifth-most number of sixes (79) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
7. Shikhar Dhawan - 74
Shikhar Dhawan has hit the sixth-most number of sixes (74) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
8. Brendon McCullum - 70
Brendon McCullum has hit the seventh-most number of sixes (70) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
9. Virat Kohli - 67
Virat Kohli has hit the eight-most number of sixes (67) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
10. Jos Buttler - 65
Jos Buttler has hit the ninth-most number of sixes (65) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
