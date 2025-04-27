Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2892140https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/batters-to-hit-most-sixes-in-powerplay-in-ipl-history-rohit-sharma-overtakes-david-warner-chases-chris-gayle-check-full-list-2892140
NewsPhotosBatters To Hit Most Sixes In Powerplay In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Overtakes David Warner, Chases Chris Gayle; Check Full List
photoDetails

Batters To Hit Most Sixes In Powerplay In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Overtakes David Warner, Chases Chris Gayle; Check Full List

Rohit Sharma on Sunday overtook David Warner in the list of most number of sixes in the powerplay overs in IPL history during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Chris Gayle - 143

1/10
1. Chris Gayle - 143

Chris Gayle holds the record for hitting most sixes (143) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

 

Follow Us

2. Rohit Sharma - 107

2/10
2. Rohit Sharma - 107

Rohit Sharma has hit the second-most number of sixes (107) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Follow Us

3. David Warner - 105

3/10
3. David Warner - 105

David Warner has hit the third-most number of sixes (105) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Follow Us

4. Quinton de Kock - 82

4/10
4. Quinton de Kock - 82

Quinton de Kock has hit the fourth-most number of sixes (82) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Follow Us

5. Faf du Plessis - 79

5/10
5. Faf du Plessis - 79

Faf du Plessis has hit the fifth-most number of sixes (79) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.   

Follow Us

6. KL Rahul - 79

6/10
6. KL Rahul - 79

KL Rahul has hit the joint fifth-most number of sixes (79) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Follow Us

7. Shikhar Dhawan - 74

7/10
7. Shikhar Dhawan - 74

Shikhar Dhawan has hit the sixth-most number of sixes (74) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Follow Us

8. Brendon McCullum - 70

8/10
8. Brendon McCullum - 70

Brendon McCullum has hit the seventh-most number of sixes (70) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Follow Us

9. Virat Kohli - 67

9/10
9. Virat Kohli - 67

Virat Kohli has hit the eight-most number of sixes (67) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Follow Us

10. Jos Buttler - 65

10/10
10. Jos Buttler - 65

Jos Buttler has hit the ninth-most number of sixes (65) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Follow Us
Chris GayleChris Gayle sixesChris Gayle IPL RecordRohit SharmaRohit Sharma IPL recordsRohit Sharma sixesDavid WarnerDavid Warner IPL RecordsDavid Warner IPL SixesDavid Warner SixesQuinton de KockFaf du PlessisKL RahulKL Rahul IPL RecordsKL Rahul SixesFaf du Plessis IPL SixesShikhar DhawanShikhar Dhawan IPL RecordsBrendon McCullumBrendon McCullum IPL SixesVirat KohliVirat Kohli IPL recordsVirat Kohli sixesVirat Kohli IPL SixesJos ButtlerJos Buttler IPLJos Buttler sixes
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
IPL Players
Sai Sudarshan To James Faulkner: 8 IPL Players Who Have Scored Most Runs Without A Duck - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet Woman Behind India's Most Beloved Beverage Frooti And Appy Fizz Who Built An Rs 8,000 Crore Empire After Joining This Company At Age...
camera icon10
title
John Cena vs Randy Orton
John Cena vs Randy Orton: Top 10 Title Matches Before Backlash - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Misha Agrawal
Social Media Influencer Misha Agrawal’s Sudden Death Shocks Internet: All You Need To Know
camera icon7
title
Abir Gulaal
Will Fawad Khan’s Abir Gulal Release On May 9? Complete Timeline From Teaser Launch To Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK