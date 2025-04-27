photoDetails

english

2892110

Batters To Hit Most Sixes In Powerplay In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Overtakes David Warner, Chases Chris Gayle; Check Full List

Rohit Sharma on Sunday overtook David Warner in the list of most number of sixes in the powerplay overs in IPL history during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/batters-to-hit-most-sixes-in-powerplay-in-ipl-history-rohit-sharma-overtakes-david-warner-chases-chris-gayle-check-full-list-2892140

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 08:04 PM IST

1. Chris Gayle - 143 1 / 10 Chris Gayle holds the record for hitting most sixes (143) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Follow Us

2. Rohit Sharma - 107 2 / 10 Rohit Sharma has hit the second-most number of sixes (107) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Follow Us

3. David Warner - 105 3 / 10 David Warner has hit the third-most number of sixes (105) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Follow Us

4. Quinton de Kock - 82 4 / 10 Quinton de Kock has hit the fourth-most number of sixes (82) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Follow Us

5. Faf du Plessis - 79 5 / 10 Faf du Plessis has hit the fifth-most number of sixes (79) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Follow Us

6. KL Rahul - 79 6 / 10 KL Rahul has hit the joint fifth-most number of sixes (79) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Follow Us

7. Shikhar Dhawan - 74 7 / 10 Shikhar Dhawan has hit the sixth-most number of sixes (74) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Follow Us

8. Brendon McCullum - 70 8 / 10 Brendon McCullum has hit the seventh-most number of sixes (70) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Follow Us

9. Virat Kohli - 67 9 / 10 Virat Kohli has hit the eight-most number of sixes (67) in powerplay overs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Follow Us