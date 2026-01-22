Batters who scored big runs but never won IPL Trophy: KL Rahul to AB de Villiers - check full list
Despite their incredible performances and consistency, some of the finest batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are yet to lift the coveted trophy. Here’s a look at five such stars who have scored thousands of runs but are still waiting to become IPL champions.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is one of the most consistent and stylish batters in modern cricket. He began his IPL journey in 2013 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after being picked for Rs 10 lakh.
Rahul has represented 5 Teams
Rahul has represented five IPL teams so far but is still chasing his first title. In 145 matches, he has scored 5222 runs at an average of 46.21 and a strike rate of 136.03, ranking 7th among all-time top scorers.
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers, the “Mr. 360°” of world cricket, remains one of IPL’s biggest icons. He started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2008 before becoming the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Unlucky de Villiers
Despite his heroics, ABD never won the IPL trophy. In 184 matches, he scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.71, thrilling fans with his match-winning knocks year after year.
Chris Gayle
The “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle lit up the IPL like no other. He was the ultimate entertainer, known for his explosive power-hitting, especially during his RCB years.
Unbreakable Record Of Gayle
Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL century, a 30-ball ton in 2013. Across 142 matches, he scored 4965 runs but never managed to lift the IPL trophy.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2013 as a young wicketkeeper-batter. After a brief stint with the Delhi Capitals, he returned to RR and became their captain in 2021.
Trophy Hunt For Samson
In 176 IPL matches, Samson has scored 4704 runs with flair and consistency. However, the coveted IPL trophy remains missing from his cabinet.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant, known for his fearless batting, made his IPL debut in 2016. In 2025, he became the most expensive IPL player after being bought by LSG for Rs 27 crore.
Fans Await For Pant
Pant has scored 3553 runs in 125 matches, but an IPL title still eludes him. His fans believe it’s only a matter of time before he leads a team to glory.
