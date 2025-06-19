Advertisement
NewsPhotosBBL 2025–26 Overseas Draft: Full Team-Wise Player List And Key Signings; Babar Azam, Finn Allen & Sam Curran Among The Top Picks
BBL 2025–26 Overseas Draft: Full Team-Wise Player List And Key Signings; Babar Azam, Finn Allen & Sam Curran Among The Top Picks

The BBL 2025–26 Overseas Player Draft witnessed a star-studded lineup of international cricketers being picked across all eight franchises. Check key signings.  

 

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
Adelaide Strikers – Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Hasan Ali

The Strikers have gone all-in on pace for BBL 15 with the signings of Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, and Hasan Ali. Wood offers fiery left-arm variety, Overton brings all-round power and bounce, while veteran Hasan Ali adds experience and wicket-taking pedigree, forming a well-rounded fast-bowling trio for the Adelaide side.

 

Brisbane Heat – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Colin Munro, Tom Alsop

Brisbane secured the draft’s most high-profile name, Shaheen Shah Afridi, to lead their attack. Backed by the explosive batting of Colin Munro and the reliability of Tom Alsop, the Heat have built a side capable of dominating both powerplays and death overs, adding serious international flair to their ranks.

 

Hobart Hurricanes – Chris Jordan, Rishad Hossain, Rehan Ahmed

The Hurricanes bolstered both ends of their bowling department by picking Chris Jordan for his death-over skills and Rehan Ahmed as a promising young leg-spinner. The addition of Rishad Hossain, a rising Bangladesh spinner, suggests Hobart is focused on variety and depth in their bowling attack.

 

Melbourne Renegades – Mohammad Rizwan, Hassan Khan, Tim Seifert

Renegades added composure and class to their batting with Mohammad Rizwan, whose consistency at the top is unmatched. He is joined by Hassan Khan, a spin-bowling all-rounder from Pakistan, while Tim Seifert (pre-signed) brings hard-hitting capability and keeping cover, giving the Renegades a solid core.

 

Melbourne Stars – Haris Rauf, Tom Curran, Joe Clarke

The Stars retained express pacer Haris Rauf and added England’s Tom Curran, known for his death bowling and all-round value. Joe Clarke, a hard-hitting English batter, returns to further stabilize the top order. This trio brings power, pace, and T20 experience to the Stars' lineup.

 

Perth Scorchers – Finn Allen, Laurie Evans, David Payne

Perth strengthened their top order with Finn Allen, a destructive New Zealander capable of quick starts. Laurie Evans, a proven finisher, returns to add late-innings stability, while David Payne provides left-arm pace depth, giving the Scorchers an explosive batting unit and reliable bowling support.

 

Sydney Sixers – Sam Curran, Babar Azam, Jafer Chohan

The Sixers made major waves by drafting Babar Azam, one of the world’s premier T20 anchors. Alongside Sam Curran, a dynamic all-rounder with T20 pedigree, and Jafer Chohan, a young English spinner, Sydney now boasts a formidable overseas core capable of dominating all phases of a match.

 

Sydney Thunder – Lockie Ferguson, Shadab Khan, Sam Billings

Thunder secured a versatile overseas trio: Lockie Ferguson adds raw pace and aggression, Shadab Khan strengthens their spin attack and offers explosive batting in the middle, while Sam Billings brings experience as a keeper-batter and a natural finisher. It’s a strong mix of pace, control, and leadership.

 

