BCCI Central Contract History: How Indian Cricketers Went From Match Fees To Rs 7 Crore Salaries
The BCCI central contract system transformed Indian cricket from financial uncertainty into a secure profession. Introduced in 2004, the first contracts offered modest retainers but guaranteed stability. Over two decades, rising broadcast revenues and the IPL revolution pushed salaries to unprecedented levels. From ₹50 lakh top retainers to today’s ₹7 crore A+ contracts, the evolution reflects Indian cricket’s commercial dominance. Understanding the history of BCCI central contracts explains how the India cap gained not just prestige, but lasting financial security for generations of cricketers.
1. Life Before Central Contracts Was Financially Fragile
Before 2004, Indian cricketers depended solely on match fees. Injured or dropped players earned nothing, creating insecurity even for established names, a stark contrast to today’s BCCI central contract structure.
2. 2004 Marked a Historic Turning Point
The BCCI introduced its first central contract in 2004, formalising annual retainers for senior men’s players and professionalising Indian cricket for the first time.
3. Three Simple Grades Defined Early Earnings
The first BCCI central contracts featured Grade A at ₹50 lakh, Grade B at ₹35 lakh, and Grade C at ₹20 lakh, modest figures now but revolutionary then.
4. Retainers Changed the Meaning of the India Cap
Guaranteed annual income meant players could focus on performance without worrying about injuries or selection gaps, fundamentally altering the psychology of playing for India.
5. Match Fees Were Once Barely Sustainable
In the early 2000s, Test players earned around ₹2.7 lakh per match and ODI players about ₹2.21 lakh, highlighting why central contracts were long overdue.
6. Gradual Pay Hikes Built Confidence
Between 2007 and 2011, BCCI steadily increased retainers, with top contracts crossing ₹1 crore, reflecting growing broadcast revenues and player value.
7. IPL Accelerated the Financial Revolution
The IPL exposed the true commercial worth of Indian cricketers, pushing the BCCI to reassess salaries and reward players as elite professionals.
8. A+ Category Redefined Elite Status
In 2017, the BCCI introduced the A+ grade at ₹7 crore annually, creating a clear distinction for all-format stars and rewriting global cricket pay scales.
9. Today’s Structure Is Built on Stability
Current slabs of A+ ₹7 crore, A ₹5 crore, B ₹3 crore, and C ₹1 crore have remained unchanged for years, signalling sustainable valuation rather than inflation.
10. Contracts Secured the Future Beyond Stardom
Central contracts ensured long-term stability not just for superstars but also strengthened domestic cricket, making professional careers viable across the Indian cricket pyramid.
