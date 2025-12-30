Advertisement
BCCI Central Contract History: How Indian Cricketers Went From Match Fees To Rs 7 Crore Salaries

The BCCI central contract system transformed Indian cricket from financial uncertainty into a secure profession. Introduced in 2004, the first contracts offered modest retainers but guaranteed stability. Over two decades, rising broadcast revenues and the IPL revolution pushed salaries to unprecedented levels. From ₹50 lakh top retainers to today’s ₹7 crore A+ contracts, the evolution reflects Indian cricket’s commercial dominance. Understanding the history of BCCI central contracts explains how the India cap gained not just prestige, but lasting financial security for generations of cricketers.

Updated:Dec 30, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
1. Life Before Central Contracts Was Financially Fragile

1/10
1. Life Before Central Contracts Was Financially Fragile

Before 2004, Indian cricketers depended solely on match fees. Injured or dropped players earned nothing, creating insecurity even for established names, a stark contrast to today’s BCCI central contract structure.

2. 2004 Marked a Historic Turning Point

2/10
2. 2004 Marked a Historic Turning Point

The BCCI introduced its first central contract in 2004, formalising annual retainers for senior men’s players and professionalising Indian cricket for the first time.

3. Three Simple Grades Defined Early Earnings

3/10
3. Three Simple Grades Defined Early Earnings

The first BCCI central contracts featured Grade A at ₹50 lakh, Grade B at ₹35 lakh, and Grade C at ₹20 lakh, modest figures now but revolutionary then.

4. Retainers Changed the Meaning of the India Cap

4/10
4. Retainers Changed the Meaning of the India Cap

Guaranteed annual income meant players could focus on performance without worrying about injuries or selection gaps, fundamentally altering the psychology of playing for India.

5. Match Fees Were Once Barely Sustainable

5/10
5. Match Fees Were Once Barely Sustainable

In the early 2000s, Test players earned around ₹2.7 lakh per match and ODI players about ₹2.21 lakh, highlighting why central contracts were long overdue.

6. Gradual Pay Hikes Built Confidence

6/10
6. Gradual Pay Hikes Built Confidence

Between 2007 and 2011, BCCI steadily increased retainers, with top contracts crossing ₹1 crore, reflecting growing broadcast revenues and player value.

7. IPL Accelerated the Financial Revolution

7/10
7. IPL Accelerated the Financial Revolution

The IPL exposed the true commercial worth of Indian cricketers, pushing the BCCI to reassess salaries and reward players as elite professionals.

8. A+ Category Redefined Elite Status

8/10
8. A+ Category Redefined Elite Status

In 2017, the BCCI introduced the A+ grade at ₹7 crore annually, creating a clear distinction for all-format stars and rewriting global cricket pay scales.

9. Today’s Structure Is Built on Stability

9/10
9. Today’s Structure Is Built on Stability

Current slabs of A+ ₹7 crore, A ₹5 crore, B ₹3 crore, and C ₹1 crore have remained unchanged for years, signalling sustainable valuation rather than inflation.

10. Contracts Secured the Future Beyond Stardom

10/10
10. Contracts Secured the Future Beyond Stardom

Central contracts ensured long-term stability not just for superstars but also strengthened domestic cricket, making professional careers viable across the Indian cricket pyramid.

 

 

