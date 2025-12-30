BCCI Central Contract History: How Indian Cricketers Went From Match Fees To Rs 7 Crore Salaries

photoDetails

english

3001456

The BCCI central contract system transformed Indian cricket from financial uncertainty into a secure profession. Introduced in 2004, the first contracts offered modest retainers but guaranteed stability. Over two decades, rising broadcast revenues and the IPL revolution pushed salaries to unprecedented levels. From ₹50 lakh top retainers to today’s ₹7 crore A+ contracts, the evolution reflects Indian cricket’s commercial dominance. Understanding the history of BCCI central contracts explains how the India cap gained not just prestige, but lasting financial security for generations of cricketers.