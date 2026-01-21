Advertisement
BCCI Central Contracts 2026/27 Probable List: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set For Demotion, Mohammed Shami Out

The BCCI Central Contracts for 2026/27 are expected to reflect India’s shifting white-ball priorities, workload management, and long-term planning. As things stand, Mohammed Shami is likely to miss out, while senior icons Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja face probable demotion after being limited to one or two formats. The contracts are due shortly, with selectors increasingly rewarding all-format availability and recent match involvement.

Updated:Jan 21, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
What Is Driving These Contract Changes

1/14
What Is Driving These Contract Changes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is reassessing player value based on appearances across formats, fitness continuity, and future tournament cycles. With India entering a transition phase ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, contracts are expected to reward availability over legacy. Unverified chatter suggests the A+ category may be scrapped, compressing elite players into Grade A. If that happens, status will depend purely on current contribution, not past stature.

Predicted BCCI Central Contracts 2026/27 List

2/14
Predicted BCCI Central Contracts 2026/27 List

Grade A

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Siraj

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Hardik Pandya

Rishabh Pant

Grade B

Suryakumar Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Axar Patel

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shreyas Iyer

Tilak Varma

Washington Sundar

Harshit Rana

Nitish Kumar Reddy

 

Mohammed Shami’s Exclusion

3/14
Mohammed Shami’s Exclusion

Mohammed Shami’s exclusion underlines the BCCI’s strict stance on recent match involvement, signalling that past achievements no longer guarantee central contracts in India cricket’s evolving selection policy. Photo Credit - X

 

Demotion For Stars

4/14
Demotion For Stars

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s demotion highlights how single-format specialists are losing financial priority, even if their leadership and brand value remain unmatched in Indian cricket. Photo Credit - X  

Grade C

5/14
Grade C

Rinku Singh

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Shivam Dube

Ravi Bishnoi

Sanju Samson

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Dhruv Jurel

Ishan Kishan

Abhishek Sharma

Akash Deep

Varun Chakaravarthy

Sai Sudharsan

Ravindra Jadeja Still In Grade A

6/14
Ravindra Jadeja Still In Grade A

Ravindra Jadeja retaining Grade A despite reduced formats shows the premium placed on multi-skill players who offer balance, especially in ICC tournaments and overseas conditions. Photo Credit - X

 

Jasprit Bumrah - Top-Grade

7/14
Jasprit Bumrah - Top-Grade

Jasprit Bumrah’s top-grade security confirms fast bowling fitness and match-winning impact as the most protected asset in India’s central contract structure. Photo Credit - X

Washington Sundar's Growth

8/14
Washington Sundar's Growth

The rise of Washington Sundar reflects a growing preference for versatile all-rounders who can plug gaps across formats during packed international schedules. Photo Credit - X

Tilak Varma’s Promotion

9/14
Tilak Varma’s Promotion

Tilak Varma’s promotion signals long-term investment in middle-order stability, especially with India planning succession beyond senior batters. Photo Credit - X

Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy's Elevation

10/14
Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy's Elevation

Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s elevation shows domestic and India A performances now translating faster into financial recognition. Photo Credit - X

Sai Sudharsan’s Inclusion

11/14
Sai Sudharsan’s Inclusion

Sai Sudharsan’s inclusion rewards red-ball adaptability, reinforcing that Test debuts still carry significant weight in contract decisions. Photo Credit - X

Grade C

12/14
Grade C

The crowded Grade C reflects India’s expanding talent pool, where younger players are financially backed while being tested at the international level. Photo Credit - X

 

BCCI Central Contracts

13/14
BCCI Central Contracts

Overall, the predicted BCCI central contracts reveal a clear pivot from reputation-driven grades to availability, fitness, and future planning. Photo Credit - X

 

14/14
