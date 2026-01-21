BCCI Central Contracts 2026/27 Probable List: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set For Demotion, Mohammed Shami Out

1 / 14

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is reassessing player value based on appearances across formats, fitness continuity, and future tournament cycles. With India entering a transition phase ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, contracts are expected to reward availability over legacy. Unverified chatter suggests the A+ category may be scrapped, compressing elite players into Grade A. If that happens, status will depend purely on current contribution, not past stature.