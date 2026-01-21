BCCI Central Contracts 2026/27 Probable List: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set For Demotion, Mohammed Shami Out
The BCCI Central Contracts for 2026/27 are expected to reflect India’s shifting white-ball priorities, workload management, and long-term planning. As things stand, Mohammed Shami is likely to miss out, while senior icons Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja face probable demotion after being limited to one or two formats. The contracts are due shortly, with selectors increasingly rewarding all-format availability and recent match involvement.
What Is Driving These Contract Changes
The Board of Control for Cricket in India is reassessing player value based on appearances across formats, fitness continuity, and future tournament cycles. With India entering a transition phase ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, contracts are expected to reward availability over legacy. Unverified chatter suggests the A+ category may be scrapped, compressing elite players into Grade A. If that happens, status will depend purely on current contribution, not past stature.
Predicted BCCI Central Contracts 2026/27 List
Grade A
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Jasprit Bumrah
Ravindra Jadeja
Mohammed Siraj
KL Rahul
Shubman Gill
Hardik Pandya
Rishabh Pant
Grade B
Suryakumar Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav
Axar Patel
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Shreyas Iyer
Tilak Varma
Washington Sundar
Harshit Rana
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Mohammed Shami’s Exclusion
Mohammed Shami’s exclusion underlines the BCCI’s strict stance on recent match involvement, signalling that past achievements no longer guarantee central contracts in India cricket’s evolving selection policy. Photo Credit - X
Demotion For Stars
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s demotion highlights how single-format specialists are losing financial priority, even if their leadership and brand value remain unmatched in Indian cricket. Photo Credit - X
Grade C
Rinku Singh
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Shivam Dube
Ravi Bishnoi
Sanju Samson
Arshdeep Singh
Prasidh Krishna
Dhruv Jurel
Ishan Kishan
Abhishek Sharma
Akash Deep
Varun Chakaravarthy
Sai Sudharsan
Ravindra Jadeja Still In Grade A
Ravindra Jadeja retaining Grade A despite reduced formats shows the premium placed on multi-skill players who offer balance, especially in ICC tournaments and overseas conditions. Photo Credit - X
Jasprit Bumrah - Top-Grade
Jasprit Bumrah’s top-grade security confirms fast bowling fitness and match-winning impact as the most protected asset in India’s central contract structure. Photo Credit - X
Washington Sundar's Growth
The rise of Washington Sundar reflects a growing preference for versatile all-rounders who can plug gaps across formats during packed international schedules. Photo Credit - X
Tilak Varma’s Promotion
Tilak Varma’s promotion signals long-term investment in middle-order stability, especially with India planning succession beyond senior batters. Photo Credit - X
Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy's Elevation
Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s elevation shows domestic and India A performances now translating faster into financial recognition. Photo Credit - X
Sai Sudharsan’s Inclusion
Sai Sudharsan’s inclusion rewards red-ball adaptability, reinforcing that Test debuts still carry significant weight in contract decisions. Photo Credit - X
Grade C
The crowded Grade C reflects India’s expanding talent pool, where younger players are financially backed while being tested at the international level. Photo Credit - X
BCCI Central Contracts
Overall, the predicted BCCI central contracts reveal a clear pivot from reputation-driven grades to availability, fitness, and future planning. Photo Credit - X
