BCCI Set To Opt Out Of Asia Cup 2025: Top Reasons Why - In Pics

A recent report suggests the BCCI may opt out of the Asia Cup 2025 and the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both scheduled in Pakistan. The move reportedly stems from India’s discomfort with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi becoming ACC President. No official statement has been made yet. If confirmed, India’s absence could severely impact the tournament’s commercial value, especially with no India vs Pakistan clash. Broadcasters like Sony may face major setbacks. The situation mirrors India's stance during Asia Cup 2023 and casts doubt on future ACC events, including the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, also set to be hosted by Pakistan.

Updated:May 19, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
1. BCCI Reportedly Plans To Skip Asia Cup 2025

1. BCCI Reportedly Plans To Skip Asia Cup 2025

According to multiple reports, the BCCI is likely to pull out of the Asia Cup 2025 as well as the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both scheduled in Pakistan. The official word is awaited.

2. Pakistan's Interior Minister As ACC Chief Sparks Controversy

2. Pakistan's Interior Minister As ACC Chief Sparks Controversy

The speculation follows the appointment of Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) — a move that has reportedly not gone down well with the Indian board.

3. India's Absence Could Derail Asia Cup Schedule

3. India's Absence Could Derail Asia Cup Schedule

India is the biggest commercial draw in the tournament. If the BCCI pulls out, the entire event could be postponed, relocated, or even canceled, depending on how other member boards respond.

4. Government Policy Likely Influencing BCCI's Position

4. Government Policy Likely Influencing BCCI's Position

The BCCI’s decisions on Pakistan-hosted events typically align with India's diplomatic and security policies. This report suggests the board may continue following the government’s no-engagement stance with Pakistan.

5. No India vs Pakistan Clash = Huge Blow To Broadcasters

5. No India vs Pakistan Clash = Huge Blow To Broadcasters

Without India, the biggest match of the tournament — India vs Pakistan — won’t happen. That’s a major blow for broadcasters and sponsors who bank on that high-stakes fixture.

6. Sony's Multi-Crore Asia Cup Deal May Be Affected

6. Sony's Multi-Crore Asia Cup Deal May Be Affected

Sony Pictures Networks India has the broadcast rights for the Asia Cup till 2032. India’s potential exit could trigger contractual complexities or lead to renegotiations.

7. Flashback To Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid Model Set A Precedent

7. Flashback To Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid Model Set A Precedent

India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, forcing a hybrid hosting model with matches held in Sri Lanka. A similar arrangement may be on the table again — or completely ruled out.

8. Consistent With India's Champions Trophy 2025 Stance

8. Consistent With India's Champions Trophy 2025 Stance

Reports earlier this year indicated that India may not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy either. The Asia Cup speculation aligns with that narrative.

9. ACC's Commercial Model Under Threat

9. ACC's Commercial Model Under Threat

India contributes the lion’s share of revenue through its massive viewership. Without India, ACC’s sponsorship value, ad revenue, and broadcast pull could nosedive.

 

10. Uncertainty Looms Over ACC Tournaments

10. Uncertainty Looms Over ACC Tournaments

If this report holds true, India’s participation in future ACC events will be in doubt — potentially leading to a major overhaul in how Asian cricket is administered.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK