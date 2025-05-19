BCCI Set To Opt Out Of Asia Cup 2025: Top Reasons Why - In Pics

photoDetails

A recent report suggests the BCCI may opt out of the Asia Cup 2025 and the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both scheduled in Pakistan. The move reportedly stems from India’s discomfort with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi becoming ACC President. No official statement has been made yet. If confirmed, India’s absence could severely impact the tournament’s commercial value, especially with no India vs Pakistan clash. Broadcasters like Sony may face major setbacks. The situation mirrors India's stance during Asia Cup 2023 and casts doubt on future ACC events, including the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, also set to be hosted by Pakistan.