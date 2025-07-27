Advertisement
Ben Stokes’ Net Worth In 2025: ECB Salary, Assets, Cars, And Investments - All You Need To Know

As England’s Test Captain Ben Stokes continues to rise in his format, here’s an overview of the English cricket star’s earnings, assets, and financial growth. 

 

Updated:Jul 27, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Ben Stokes Net Worth

1/10
Ben Stokes Net Worth

Ben Stokes, the dynamic England Test captain and all-rounder, is not only celebrated for his on-field heroics but also for his significant earnings. In 2025, his net worth is estimated at $13 million (Rs 105 crore), placing him among the richest cricketers in the world.

 

Central Contract & Match Fees

2/10
Central Contract & Match Fees

A major portion of Stokes’ income comes from his England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) central contract, which ensures a fixed annual salary plus match fees. He earns approximately $3.3 million (Rs 28 crore) annually from the ECB, making him one of the highest-paid English players.

 

IPL Earnings

3/10
IPL Earnings

Stokes has been a consistent figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the 2023 auction, Chennai Super Kings signed him for Rs 16.25 crore ($2 million). Despite injuries affecting his availability in some seasons, IPL remains one of his biggest income sources.

 

Endorsements

4/10
Endorsements

Stokes endorses top global brands, including Adidas, Red Bull, Gunn & Moore, and several UK-based companies. These endorsements contribute a significant amount to his annual income, reportedly adding over $1 million each year.

 

Real Estate

5/10
Real Estate

The all-rounder owns a luxurious mansion in County Durham, England, valued at approximately £1.75 million (Rs 19-20 crore). His property features modern interiors, a home gym, and an entertainment suite, showcasing his taste for premium living.

 

Cars & Lifestyle

6/10
Cars & Lifestyle

Stokes is known for his love of cars. He owns high-end models such as a Mercedes-AMG GT63, Range Rover Sport SVR, and other luxury vehicles. His lifestyle reflects a blend of elegance and practicality, often spending time with his family when off the field.

 

Investments

7/10
Investments

Apart from cricket and endorsements, Stokes has invested in various businesses and real estate holdings. These investments help diversify his income streams and secure long-term financial stability.

 

Philanthropy & Public Image

8/10
Philanthropy & Public Image

Ben Stokes is also involved in charitable initiatives, supporting youth cricket and community development programs in England. His public image as a leader and role model has enhanced his brand value worldwide.

 

Summary & Future Outlook

9/10
Summary & Future Outlook

In 2025, Ben Stokes’ net worth stands at $13 million, driven by his cricketing career, endorsements, and assets. As he continues to lead England and play franchise cricket, his net worth is expected to grow even further in the coming years.

 

10/10

All Images:- X, ECB 

