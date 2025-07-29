Ben Stokes’ Wife Clare Ratcliffe: From Facebook Friend Request To Fairytale Wedding
England Test captain Ben Stokes has drawn attention not just for his controversial bowling-first decision in the India vs England 2025 Test series, but also for his inspiring love story with wife Clare Ratcliffe. Their journey began with a Facebook friend request in 2010 and evolved into a lasting relationship marked by long-distance struggles, early parenthood, and eventual marriage in 2017. Clare, a school teacher from Somerset, has been Stokes’ biggest supporter throughout his career. As cricket fans debate his on-field tactics, his off-field romance continues to win hearts online. Discover more about Ben Stokes' wife, family, and love life.
1. It All Began With a Facebook Friend Request
Clare Ratcliffe first noticed Ben Stokes at a Lancashire vs Durham match in 2010 and boldly sent him a Facebook request—kickstarting one of cricket’s most-loved relationships.
2. A Digital Romance That Turned Official Quickly
Just five months after chatting online, Clare asked Ben if they were “official,” and he changed his status to "in a relationship," sealing the start of their long-term commitment.
3. Clare’s Roots: A Teacher from Somerset
Clare Ratcliffe, now a proud wife and mother, grew up in East Brent, Somerset, and works as a primary school teacher—balancing family life with her career.
4. Stokes Credits Clare for His Stability
Ben Stokes has publicly acknowledged Clare’s unwavering support during career highs and lows, calling her his biggest strength and constant cheerleader.
5. Long-Distance Love Survived Early Career Challenges
While Clare studied in Taunton and Ben played in Durham, the couple endured a long-distance phase, proving their bond went beyond digital beginnings.
6. Parenthood Came Before Marriage
Clare’s pregnancy in 2012 came as a surprise, but it turned Stokes into what he calls a "complete family man" at the age of 21.
7. A Proposal After Tragedy
Ben proposed to Clare in 2013 following the loss of her father, fulfilling the wish of a cricket-loving dad who always believed she'd marry a cricketer.
8. A Grand Wedding With 400 Guests
Ben and Clare tied the knot in 2017 at a beautiful ceremony in Somerset, attended by cricket stars and close friends, marking a joyful milestone.
9. Raising Two Kids While Managing Fame
Before their wedding, the couple welcomed two children—Layton and Libby. Today, they prioritize family time whenever Stokes is off the cricket field.
10. Travel Lovers With a Passion for Adventure
From beach holidays to international getaways, Ben and Clare love traveling together and often share glimpses of their journeys on social media.
Trending Photos