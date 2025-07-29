Ben Stokes’ Wife Clare Ratcliffe: From Facebook Friend Request To Fairytale Wedding

photoDetails

England Test captain Ben Stokes has drawn attention not just for his controversial bowling-first decision in the India vs England 2025 Test series, but also for his inspiring love story with wife Clare Ratcliffe. Their journey began with a Facebook friend request in 2010 and evolved into a lasting relationship marked by long-distance struggles, early parenthood, and eventual marriage in 2017. Clare, a school teacher from Somerset, has been Stokes’ biggest supporter throughout his career. As cricket fans debate his on-field tactics, his off-field romance continues to win hearts online. Discover more about Ben Stokes' wife, family, and love life.