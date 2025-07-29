Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2938339https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ben-stokes-wife-clare-ratcliffe-from-facebook-friend-request-to-fairytale-wedding-2938339
NewsPhotosBen Stokes’ Wife Clare Ratcliffe: From Facebook Friend Request To Fairytale Wedding
photoDetails

Ben Stokes’ Wife Clare Ratcliffe: From Facebook Friend Request To Fairytale Wedding

England Test captain Ben Stokes has drawn attention not just for his controversial bowling-first decision in the India vs England 2025 Test series, but also for his inspiring love story with wife Clare Ratcliffe. Their journey began with a Facebook friend request in 2010 and evolved into a lasting relationship marked by long-distance struggles, early parenthood, and eventual marriage in 2017. Clare, a school teacher from Somerset, has been Stokes’ biggest supporter throughout his career. As cricket fans debate his on-field tactics, his off-field romance continues to win hearts online. Discover more about Ben Stokes' wife, family, and love life.

Updated:Jul 29, 2025, 08:54 AM IST
Follow Us

1. It All Began With a Facebook Friend Request

1/11
1. It All Began With a Facebook Friend Request

Clare Ratcliffe first noticed Ben Stokes at a Lancashire vs Durham match in 2010 and boldly sent him a Facebook request—kickstarting one of cricket’s most-loved relationships.

Follow Us

2. A Digital Romance That Turned Official Quickly

2/11
2. A Digital Romance That Turned Official Quickly

Just five months after chatting online, Clare asked Ben if they were “official,” and he changed his status to "in a relationship," sealing the start of their long-term commitment.

Follow Us

3. Clare’s Roots: A Teacher from Somerset

3/11
3. Clare’s Roots: A Teacher from Somerset

Clare Ratcliffe, now a proud wife and mother, grew up in East Brent, Somerset, and works as a primary school teacher—balancing family life with her career.

Follow Us

4. Stokes Credits Clare for His Stability

4/11
4. Stokes Credits Clare for His Stability

Ben Stokes has publicly acknowledged Clare’s unwavering support during career highs and lows, calling her his biggest strength and constant cheerleader.

Follow Us

5. Long-Distance Love Survived Early Career Challenges

5/11
5. Long-Distance Love Survived Early Career Challenges

While Clare studied in Taunton and Ben played in Durham, the couple endured a long-distance phase, proving their bond went beyond digital beginnings.

Follow Us

6. Parenthood Came Before Marriage

6/11
6. Parenthood Came Before Marriage

Clare’s pregnancy in 2012 came as a surprise, but it turned Stokes into what he calls a "complete family man" at the age of 21.

Follow Us

7. A Proposal After Tragedy

7/11
7. A Proposal After Tragedy

Ben proposed to Clare in 2013 following the loss of her father, fulfilling the wish of a cricket-loving dad who always believed she'd marry a cricketer.

Follow Us

8. A Grand Wedding With 400 Guests

8/11
8. A Grand Wedding With 400 Guests

Ben and Clare tied the knot in 2017 at a beautiful ceremony in Somerset, attended by cricket stars and close friends, marking a joyful milestone.

Follow Us

9. Raising Two Kids While Managing Fame

9/11
9. Raising Two Kids While Managing Fame

Before their wedding, the couple welcomed two children—Layton and Libby. Today, they prioritize family time whenever Stokes is off the cricket field.

Follow Us

10. Travel Lovers With a Passion for Adventure

10/11
10. Travel Lovers With a Passion for Adventure

From beach holidays to international getaways, Ben and Clare love traveling together and often share glimpses of their journeys on social media.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Ben Stokes wifeWho is Ben Stokes’ wifeClare Ratcliffe Ben StokesBen Stokes love storyBen Stokes wife professionBen Stokes marriage photosBen Stokes wedding detailsBen Stokes wife InstagramBen Stokes family lifeBen Stokes children namesBen Stokes and Clare Ratcliffe storyBen Stokes wife teacherBen Stokes wife backgroundBen Stokes wife biographyBen Stokes personal lifeEngland captain Ben Stokes wifeBen Stokes relationship timelineBen Stokes long-distance relationshipBen Stokes proposal storyBen Stokes love lifeBen Stokes wife supportBen Stokes wife Clare Ratcliffe imagesBen Stokes wedding venueBen Stokes wife and kidsBen Stokes wife careerBen Stokes wedding guestsBen Stokes first childBen Stokes wife’s hometownBen Stokes family picturesClare Ratcliffe love story.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Top 7 Indian Players With Most Sixes In Tests: Rishabh Pant On Top, Rohit Sharma At Third, MS Dhoni At...
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
10 Players With Most International Centuries At Age Of 25: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Follows, Shubman Gill At...
camera icon8
title
Technology
Best Smartphones With Multiple Rear Camera Setups Under Rs 50,000 In India You Should Buy Ahead of Rakshabandhan
camera icon9
title
Morning Drinks
7 Morning Drinks Besides Coffee That Naturally Boost Your Mood
camera icon7
title
Forget Physical Gold, This RBI Gold Scheme Is Giving Massive 251% Returns
NEWS ON ONE CLICK