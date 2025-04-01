Bhuvneshwar Kumar IN, THIS Player To Come In As Impact SUB: RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against GT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the 14th match of IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2. Ahead of the game, take a look at RCB’s predicted playing XI against Gujarat Titans.
Virat Kohli
India’s star batter Virat Kohli will start the proceedings for RCB in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025. If RCB wants to win the game, Virat Kohli has to fire on Wednesday, April 2 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Phil Salt
Star wicketkeeper/batter Phil Salt will accompany Kohli in opening the innings in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.
Devdutt Padikkal
Young batter Devdutt Padikkal is likely to bat at number 3 for RCB in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. The left hander did get good start but he failed to make it big and this time he will look to do his willow talking.
Rajat Patidar
RCB’s newly made skipper Rajat Patidar will lead the middle-order batting for RCB. Patidar has been in scintillating form as he scored a fifty in the game against CSK on Friday. He will look to continue his good form in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.
Liam Livingstone
England’s star player Liam Livingstone is yet to fire in the ongoing IPL 2025. A lot will depend upon him if RCB wants to put up a big total against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.
Jitesh Sharma
RCB’s star player Jitesh Sharma can tonk the ball hard in the slog overs and can also finish the game for his team. He will look to get some 30-40 odd runs to help his team put up a massive total against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.
Tim David
RCB has yet another finisher, Tim David. The lanky player can hit sixes at his will and it’s difficult for the bowers to stop him specially in the slog overs.
Krunal Pandya
Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya will lead the spin department for RCB. As of now, he has bowled well, picking up a three-wicket haul in RCB’s first match of the IPL 2025. Pandya will look to do the same in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to take early wickets with the new ball. Kumar has the ability to swing the ball both ways and he will be looking to do the same in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.
Josh Hazlewood
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has bowled well so far in the ongoing IPL 2025. He has the ability to bowl in any situation of the game for RCB.
Yash Dayal
Young pacer Yash Dayal adds depth to RCB’s bowling line-up. The left-arm pacer can shoot yorkers to torment the batters even in the slog overs.
RCB Impact Player, IPL 2025
Star spinner Suyash Sharma can be the impact player for RCB in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.
RCB Squad Composition IPL 2025
Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara.
Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma.
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell.
Fast bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh.
Spinners: Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee.
