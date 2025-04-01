Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2880261https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/bhuvneshwar-kumar-in-this-player-suyash-sharma-to-come-in-as-impact-sub-rcbs-predicted-playing-xi-for-ipl-2025-match-against-gt-2880261
NewsPhotosBhuvneshwar Kumar IN, THIS Player To Come In As Impact SUB: RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against GT
photoDetails

Bhuvneshwar Kumar IN, THIS Player To Come In As Impact SUB: RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the 14th match of IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2. Ahead of the game, take a look at RCB’s predicted playing XI against Gujarat Titans.

Updated:Apr 01, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli

1/13
Virat Kohli

India’s star batter Virat Kohli will start the proceedings for RCB in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025. If RCB wants to win the game, Virat Kohli has to fire on Wednesday, April 2 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Follow Us

Phil Salt

2/13
Phil Salt

Star wicketkeeper/batter Phil Salt will accompany Kohli in opening the innings in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

Follow Us

Devdutt Padikkal

3/13
Devdutt Padikkal

Young batter Devdutt Padikkal is likely to bat at number 3 for RCB in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. The left hander did get good start but he failed to make it big and this time he will look to do his willow talking.

Follow Us

Rajat Patidar

4/13
Rajat Patidar

RCB’s newly made skipper Rajat Patidar will lead the middle-order batting for RCB. Patidar has been in scintillating form as he scored a fifty in the game against CSK on Friday. He will look to continue his good form in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

Follow Us

Liam Livingstone

5/13
Liam Livingstone

England’s star player Liam Livingstone is yet to fire in the ongoing IPL 2025. A lot will depend upon him if RCB wants to put up a big total against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

Follow Us

Jitesh Sharma

6/13
Jitesh Sharma

RCB’s star player Jitesh Sharma can tonk the ball hard in the slog overs and can also finish the game for his team. He will look to get some 30-40 odd runs to help his team put up a massive total against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

Follow Us

Tim David

7/13
Tim David

RCB has yet another finisher, Tim David. The lanky player can hit sixes at his will and it’s difficult for the bowers to stop him specially in the slog overs. 

Follow Us

Krunal Pandya

8/13
Krunal Pandya

Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya will lead the spin department for RCB. As of now, he has bowled well, picking up a three-wicket haul in RCB’s first match of the IPL 2025. Pandya will look to do the same in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

Follow Us

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

9/13
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to take early wickets with the new ball. Kumar has the ability to swing the ball both ways and he will be looking to do the same in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

Follow Us

Josh Hazlewood

10/13
Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has bowled well so far in the ongoing IPL 2025. He has the ability to bowl in any situation of the game for RCB. 

Follow Us

Yash Dayal

11/13
Yash Dayal

Young pacer Yash Dayal adds depth to RCB’s bowling line-up. The left-arm pacer can shoot yorkers to torment the batters even in the slog overs.

Follow Us

RCB Impact Player, IPL 2025

12/13
RCB Impact Player, IPL 2025

Star spinner Suyash Sharma can be the impact player for RCB in the game against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

Follow Us

RCB Squad Composition IPL 2025

13/13
RCB Squad Composition IPL 2025

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara.

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma.

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell.

Fast bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh.

Spinners: Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee.

Follow Us
RCB vs GTGT vs RCBIPL 2025IPL 2025 newsRCB vs GT IPL 2025RCB vs GT predicted playing XIRCB vs GT playing XIRCB vs GT predicted XIRCB Predicted Playing XI vs GTRCB Playing XI vs GTRCB Predicted XI vs GTVirat KohliVirat Kohli IPL 2025Virat Kohli RCBVirat Kohli IPL recordsRCB Full SquadRCB full squad IPL 2025RCB squad composition IPL 2925Phil SaltDevdutt PadikkalRajat PatidarLiam LivingstoneJitesh SharmaTim DavidKrunal PandyaBhuvneshwar KumarJosh HazlewoodYash DayalSuyash SharmaRCB Impact PlayerRCB Impact Player IPL 2025Suyash Sharma impact player
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Transformers Movies Chronological Order
How To Watch Transformers Movies In Chronological Order: Check Ultimate Viewing Guide
camera icon7
title
IPL
From Anil Kumble To Mitchell Starc: 7 Oldest Players to Take A 5-Wicket Haul In The IPL
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Top 10 Run Scorers Of Indian Premier League So Far
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Travel Time To Cut By 3 Hours; To Link 9 Districts – Check Routes, Expected Completion Timeline, Other Details
camera icon10
title
CSK vs RR
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After CSK vs RR Match: Rajasthan Royals Open Account, Push Mumbai Indians To Bottom - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK