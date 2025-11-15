Cameron Green To Hardik Pandya: Top 5 Biggest Cash Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, KKR, RCB, RR - Check Full List

Advertisement
The excitement around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is already building as teams gear up for the official retention deadline. With franchises allowed to keep their core players ahead of the upcoming mini-auction, fans are eagerly waiting to see who stays, who leaves, and which teams undergo the biggest reshuffle. Here are the top 5 biggest trade deals ahead of retentions. 

Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 08:22 AM IST
Cameron Green (MI To RCB)

1/10
Cameron Green (MI To RCB)

Cameron Green became the most expensive trade in IPL history when the Mumbai Indians traded him to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 17.50 crore. The move added a powerful all-rounder to RCB’s squad ahead of IPL 2024.

Cameron Green (Impact)

2/10
Cameron Green (Impact)

The trade strengthened RCB’s middle order and gave them a fast-bowling option. Green’s versatility with both bat and ball made him a premium trade target.

Hardik Pandya (GT To MI)

3/10
Hardik Pandya (GT To MI)

Hardik Pandya’s high-profile return to the Mumbai Indians came through a Rs 15 crore trade from the Gujarat Titans in 2024. It was one of the most discussed moves in IPL history.

Hardik Pandya (Impact)

4/10
Hardik Pandya (Impact)

Hardik returned as MI captain, increasing the value of the trade. His all-round ability and leadership made him central to Mumbai’s long-term plans.

Shardul Thakur (DC To KKR)

5/10
Shardul Thakur (DC To KKR)

KKR secured Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore in 2022, making him one of the costliest Indian all-rounder trades. His dual skills added depth to KKR’s lineup.

Shardul Thakur (Impact)

6/10
Shardul Thakur (Impact)

Shardul’s knack for breaking partnerships and his lower-order hitting influenced the high price tag. KKR relied on his experience in pressure situations.

Lockie Ferguson (GT To KKR)

7/10
Lockie Ferguson (GT To KKR)

Lockie Ferguson moved to KKR from the Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore in 2023. The Kiwi speedster brought raw pace and aggression to the bowling attack.

Lockie Ferguson (Impact)

8/10
Lockie Ferguson (Impact)

With consistent 150 km/h deliveries, Ferguson offered KKR a strong Powerplay and death-overs option. His rare pace made him a high-value trade.

Avesh Khan (LSG To RR)

9/10
Avesh Khan (LSG To RR)

Avesh Khan was traded to the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore in 2024, making him one of the biggest Indian fast-bowler trades. RR strengthened their pace department with this move.

Avesh Khan (Impact)

10/10
Avesh Khan (Impact)

Avesh’s wicket-taking ability in the middle overs and his effectiveness at the death made him a strategic pick. Indian pacers with these skills hold premium value in the IPL.

