Can IND vs PAK semifinal or final happen in T20 World Cup 2026? Will Pakistan boycott that as well - In Pics

An India vs Pakistan semifinal or final at the T20 World Cup 2026 is possible under the ICC format, despite Pakistan boycotting the group-stage clash. With both teams placed in separate Super 8 groups, a knockout meeting remains on the table. The unresolved question is whether the Pakistan Cricket Board would extend its boycott to knockouts, a move that could trigger ICC sanctions and major commercial fallout. Venue shifts to Colombo indicate contingency planning, but the standoff leaves the tournament balancing cricket, politics, and governance at a critical moment.