Can India Beat New Zealand To Win Champions Trophy 2025? Here's A List Of Winners From 1998 To 2017
Rohit Sharma-led India will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the final of 2025 Champions Trophy at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 7, Sunday. MS Dhoni was the last captain for India to win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final, let's take a look at the winners of each edition over the years:
1998: South Africa
Hansie Cronje-led South Africa won the inaugural edition of ICC Champions Trophy in 1998 after beating West Indies by 4 wickets in the final.
2000: New Zealand
Stephen Fleming-led New Zealand won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000 after beating India by 4 wickets in the final.
2002: Sri Lanka and India
Sanath Jayasuriya-led Sri Lanka and Sourav Ganguly's India were declared joint winners of ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 after the final was washed out despite having a reserve day.
2004: West Indies
Brian Lara-led West Indies won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004 after beating England by 2 wickets in the final.
2006: Australia
Ricky Ponting-led Australia won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006 after beating West Indies by 8 wickets in the final.
2009: Australia
Ricky Ponting-led Australia won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2009 after beating New Zealand by 6 wickets in the final.
2013: India
MS Dhoni-led India won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 after beating England by 5 runs in the final.
2017: Pakistan
Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 after beating arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final.
2025: India Or New Zealand?
Both India and New Zealand have the golden opportunity to add another Champions Trophy title to their kitty, when they take the field on Sunday.
Trending Photos