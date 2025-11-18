Can India Still Qualify for the WTC Final? Updated Points Table, PCT Targets & Full Match-By-Match Scenario

photoDetails

India’s World Test Championship 2025–27 qualification hopes are hanging in the balance after slipping to fourth place with a PCT of just 54.16. With 10 crucial Tests remaining against South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia, the Shubman Gill-led side must secure at least eight wins to reach the WTC Final 2027 qualification threshold of around 65–70 percent. India’s mixed results in England and their recent loss in Kolkata have increased the pressure, making every upcoming match a must-win encounter. A flawless run could push India’s PCT above 75, keeping their dream of another WTC final firmly alive.