Can Indian batters refuse to play Usman Tariq’s pause delivery? ICC rules explained before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match

Usman Tariq’s unusual stop-start bowling action has become a major talking point ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash. While cleared by ICC testing, his pause before delivery raises questions about distraction and fairness. ICC rules allow batters to step away if not ready, enabling umpires to call a dead ball when justified. The 15-degree elbow extension law remains the key benchmark for legality. With tactical implications and psychological pressure at play, Tariq’s action could influence match rhythm, umpiring decisions, and batting strategy, making it one of the most closely watched aspects of this high-voltage encounter.