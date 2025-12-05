photoDetails

Joe Root’s red-hot form and Monty Panesar’s bold prediction of 18,000 Test runs have reignited the debate on whether the England star can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time Test runs record. With Root now averaging over 1,000 Test runs annually, improving his conversion rate, and dominating the World Test Championship charts, the chase is more realistic than ever. This listicle breaks down Root’s form, Tendulkar’s legacy, England's upcoming Test schedule, and the key factors determining who will finish as Test cricket’s highest run-scorer, offering fans deep insights, trending stats, and share-worthy analysis.