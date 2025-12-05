Advertisement
Can Joe Root Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record? Here's What Numbers Say
Can Joe Root Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record? Here's What Numbers Say

Joe Root’s red-hot form and Monty Panesar’s bold prediction of 18,000 Test runs have reignited the debate on whether the England star can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time Test runs record. With Root now averaging over 1,000 Test runs annually, improving his conversion rate, and dominating the World Test Championship charts, the chase is more realistic than ever. This listicle breaks down Root’s form, Tendulkar’s legacy, England's upcoming Test schedule, and the key factors determining who will finish as Test cricket’s highest run-scorer, offering fans deep insights, trending stats, and share-worthy analysis.

Updated:Dec 05, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
1. Root’s Record-Breaking Form Shows No Signs of Slowing

1. Root’s Record-Breaking Form Shows No Signs of Slowing

 

Joe Root’s recent centuries—including his long-awaited Ashes ton in Australia—underline his unmatched consistency. Over the last five years, he has amassed more Test runs than any player globally, keeping the Tendulkar chase alive. (Photo Credit - X)

2. The Gap to Tendulkar Is Big—but Not Impossible

2. The Gap to Tendulkar Is Big—but Not Impossible

 

Root is currently 2,200–2,400 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar, depending on the update cycle. With his annual average of 1,000+ Test runs, the landmark is challenging but absolutely within reach.(Photo Credit - X)

3. Monty Panesar Predicts 18,000 Test Runs

3. Monty Panesar Predicts 18,000 Test Runs

 

Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes Root will not only break Sachin's record but push past 18,000 Test runs, backed by six potentially productive years ahead.(Photo Credit - X)

4. Root Plays More Tests Per Year Than Any Modern Great

4. Root Plays More Tests Per Year Than Any Modern Great

 

Averaging 11–13 Tests annually, Root plays more red-ball cricket than most contemporaries. More matches mean more innings and more opportunities to chip away at Sachin’s monumental tally.(Photo Credit - X)

5. Conversion Rate Boom Pushes Root Closer to Legend Status

5. Conversion Rate Boom Pushes Root Closer to Legend Status

 

Root’s transformation since 2021—turning fifties into hundreds—has been spectacular. His improved conversion rate mirrors the ruthlessness required to chase Sachin’s towering milestones.(Photo Credit - X)

6. WTC Dominance Strengthens His Legacy

6. WTC Dominance Strengthens His Legacy

 

Root leads the World Test Championship (WTC) all-time run charts, a modern-era benchmark. His 6,000+ WTC runs show he thrives under pressure across cycles, venues, and formats.(Photo Credit - X)

7. Root Has Already Broken Records Sachin Never Did

7. Root Has Already Broken Records Sachin Never Did

Root holds three unique Test milestones:

Most catches in Test history

Hundred in both innings of a Test

Fifty-plus scores in 12 consecutive Tests These achievements elevate him beyond the statistical chase.(Photo Credit - X)

8. Australia Remains Root’s Final Frontier

8. Australia Remains Root’s Final Frontier

 

Despite scoring big everywhere else, Root has struggled historically in Australia. His latest Brisbane ton—after a 12-year wait—signals a potential turning point in one of cricket’s toughest environments.(Photo Credit - X)

9. England’s Upcoming Test Schedule Favors Volume

9. England’s Upcoming Test Schedule Favors Volume

 

With packed tours vs India, Australia, Pakistan, SA, Bangladesh, and NZ between 2025–27, Root is guaranteed heavy red-ball action—perfect conditions to accumulate big runs quickly.(Photo Credit - X)

10. Fitness and Longevity Will Decide the Final Outcome

10. Fitness and Longevity Will Decide the Final Outcome

Root is 34. If he maintains fitness and form till 38–40—as Monty Panesar predicts—he could rewrite cricket history. But durability, not skill, remains the biggest factor in surpassing Tendulkar.Numbers(Photo Credit - X)

