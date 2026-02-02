Can Pakistan qualify for Super 8 after boycotting the India match in T20 World Cup 2026?

photoDetails

Pakistan can still qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 despite boycotting the India match, but the road ahead is extremely narrow. The forfeit hands India two automatic points and leaves Pakistan needing victories against the Netherlands, USA, and Namibia. Any defeat would likely push qualification into net run rate calculations and dependence on other results. With associate nations now highly competitive in T20 cricket, Pakistan’s decision has transformed their campaign into a high-pressure knockout scenario. The boycott’s sporting cost may prove decisive in Group A.