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NewsPhotosCan Royal Challengers Bengaluru win IPL 2026?
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Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru win IPL 2026?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into IPL 2026 as defending champions with a balanced squad, strong leadership, and in-form match-winners like Virat Kohli. With 17 retained players, explosive openers, and a powerful finishing unit, RCB have built a team capable of sustaining success. Their improved bowling attack and tactical flexibility further strengthen their title defence chances. If key players maintain fitness and consistency, RCB could become only the third team in IPL history to win back-to-back titles. This season represents their best opportunity yet to establish long-term dominance in the league.

Updated:Mar 25, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
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1. Championship Core Retained, Chemistry Intact

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1. Championship Core Retained, Chemistry Intact

RCB retained 17 players from their IPL 2025-winning squad, ensuring continuity in roles and team culture. This stability reduces transition risks and gives them a strategic edge over teams rebuilding after the auction. Photo Credit - X

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2. Virat Kohli’s Peak Form Continues

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2. Virat Kohli’s Peak Form Continues

Kohli’s 657-run season in IPL 2025 proved he remains among the most consistent T20 batters. His ability to anchor and accelerate makes RCB’s batting structure reliable across different match situations. Photo Credit - X

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3. Explosive Opening Pair with Phil Salt

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3. Explosive Opening Pair with Phil Salt

Phil Salt’s aggressive powerplay batting complements Kohli perfectly, giving RCB fast starts. Their 400+ run opening impact last season consistently put opposition bowlers under pressure early in matches. Photo Credit - X

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4. Rajat Patidar’s Calm Leadership Impact

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4. Rajat Patidar’s Calm Leadership Impact

Patidar’s captaincy during the title-winning season showed tactical maturity and composure under pressure. His ability to anchor the middle order adds both leadership stability and batting reliability in crunch situations. Photo Credit - X

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5. Strategic Indian Core Strengthened

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5. Strategic Indian Core Strengthened

RCB added Venkatesh Iyer and Jitesh Sharma to bolster their Indian lineup. This reduces overdependence on overseas players and gives more flexibility in team combinations across different conditions. Photo Credit - X

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6. Match-Winning All-Rounders Provide Balance

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6. Match-Winning All-Rounders Provide Balance

Players like Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd offer dual impact with bat and ball. This balance allows RCB to adapt mid-game, especially when conditions demand bowling depth or late hitting firepower. Photo Credit - X

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7. Reliable Bowling Core with Experience

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7. Reliable Bowling Core with Experience

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s control in powerplay and death overs, combined with Krunal’s middle-over economy, ensures RCB can defend totals effectively — a key improvement from previous seasons. Photo Credit - X

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8. Strong Overseas Backup Options

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8. Strong Overseas Backup Options

With Jacob Duffy and Nuwan Thushara available, RCB have quality backups if frontline overseas players are unavailable. This depth prevents performance drops due to injuries or rotation policies. Photo Credit - X

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