Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru win IPL 2026?

photoDetails

english

3030234

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into IPL 2026 as defending champions with a balanced squad, strong leadership, and in-form match-winners like Virat Kohli. With 17 retained players, explosive openers, and a powerful finishing unit, RCB have built a team capable of sustaining success. Their improved bowling attack and tactical flexibility further strengthen their title defence chances. If key players maintain fitness and consistency, RCB could become only the third team in IPL history to win back-to-back titles. This season represents their best opportunity yet to establish long-term dominance in the league.