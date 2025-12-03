Can Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record? Check Total ODIs Left Including 2027 Cricket World Cup
Virat Kohli has struck back-to-back centuries in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, and with one match still to go, he looks fully prepared for the challenges ahead. But the biggest question remains, can he reach Sachin Tendulkar’s incredible 100-century record? With Kohli now featuring only in ODIs, his opportunities are limited. Here’s a clear breakdown of the possibilities.
The Chase Begins
Sachin Tendulkar set a record with 100 international centuries. Virat Kohli is the only active player still close to challenging his legendary milestone.
Kohli’s Current Tally
As of late 2025, Kohli has 84 centuries across formats. He is 16 tons short of matching Sachin’s record after his latest ODI hundred vs South Africa.
One Format Left
Kohli has retired from Tests and T20Is. His remaining opportunities to score centuries now exist only in ODIs.
Remaining ODI Series
After the current South Africa series, India has 6 ODI series left before the 2027 World Cup. That gives Kohli 18 scheduled ODIs to continue his century chase.
2027 World Cup Matches
If India reaches the final, Kohli could play up to 11 matches in the 2027 World Cup. The minimum would be six games if India exits early.
Total Opportunities
Adding only confirmed fixtures: 18 ODIs + up to 11 World Cup matches; around 29 more chances for Kohli to score centuries.
Strengths in His Favour
Kohli remains a strong ODI performer with excellent conversion rates. When he gets a start, he often turns it into a big score. He must stay fit, avoid rotation, and maintain form well into his late 30s. With fewer matches, every innings becomes crucial.
Final Verdict
Kohli can still chase 100 centuries, but it will be his toughest challenge. If he continues scoring as he does in ODIs, the dream stays alive through the 2027 World Cup.
