Can Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record? Here’s the Realistic Outlook

Virat Kohli, cricket’s chase king, is on a historic quest to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary 100 international centuries. As of October 2025, Kohli has 82 centuries—30 in Tests, 51 in ODIs, and 1 in T20Is—leaving him 18 short of Tendulkar’s record. With retirements from Tests and T20Is, he now focuses solely on ODIs, facing a limited schedule and age-related challenges. Despite dips in form, his white-ball mastery, particularly in high-pressure chases, keeps hope alive. Realistically, he may finish with 93–95 centuries, cementing his legacy as one of cricket’s greatest batsmen and the ultimate ODI chase king.