Can Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record? Here’s the Realistic Outlook
Virat Kohli, cricket’s chase king, is on a historic quest to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary 100 international centuries. As of October 2025, Kohli has 82 centuries—30 in Tests, 51 in ODIs, and 1 in T20Is—leaving him 18 short of Tendulkar’s record. With retirements from Tests and T20Is, he now focuses solely on ODIs, facing a limited schedule and age-related challenges. Despite dips in form, his white-ball mastery, particularly in high-pressure chases, keeps hope alive. Realistically, he may finish with 93–95 centuries, cementing his legacy as one of cricket’s greatest batsmen and the ultimate ODI chase king.
1. Kohli’s Current Century Tally
As of October 2025, Virat Kohli has 82 international centuries: 30 in Tests, 51 in ODIs, and 1 in T20Is, leaving him 18 short of Tendulkar’s all-time record.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. ODI Mastery: Kohli’s Strength
Kohli’s ODI record is phenomenal, holding 51 centuries, including the most in successful run-chases. His chase consistency makes him the ultimate white-ball maestro.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Peak Scoring Years
Kohli’s golden period between 2016–2019 saw 34 centuries, averaging 8–11 per year, showcasing his dominance in high-pressure situations and chasing big totals.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. Recent Resurgence
After a dip in form (2020–2022), Kohli rebounded with 8 centuries in 2023 and added 2 more in 2025, including the Champions Trophy heroics against Pakistan.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Age and Format Limitations
At 36, Kohli has retired from T20Is (2024) and Tests (2025), leaving only ODIs. Fewer matches mean limited chances to chase Tendulkar’s 100-century milestone.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. Fitness and Form Factors
Post-2025 Champions Trophy, Kohli’s white-ball form shows variability. His IPL commitment through 2026 may affect match readiness, making fitness crucial for his century chase.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Realistic Century Projections
Optimistic scenario: 18–20 centuries by 2027. Realistic: 11–13, ending at 93–95. Pessimistic: 6–9, totaling 88–91, depending on form and schedule.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Scheduling Challenges
India’s sparse ODI calendar post-Champions Trophy (20–30 matches left) limits opportunities, making every innings count in his pursuit of the record.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. Legacy Implications
Even if Kohli falls short of 100 centuries, finishing with 93–95 will cement him as one of cricket’s greatest century-makers and ODI king.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. The Chase King Narrative
Kohli idolizes Tendulkar, and chasing this record adds a poetic dimension to his career. Fans anticipate whether he can script history in his twilight years. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
