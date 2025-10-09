Advertisement
Can Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record? Here’s the Realistic Outlook

Virat Kohli, cricket’s chase king, is on a historic quest to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary 100 international centuries. As of October 2025, Kohli has 82 centuries—30 in Tests, 51 in ODIs, and 1 in T20Is—leaving him 18 short of Tendulkar’s record. With retirements from Tests and T20Is, he now focuses solely on ODIs, facing a limited schedule and age-related challenges. Despite dips in form, his white-ball mastery, particularly in high-pressure chases, keeps hope alive. Realistically, he may finish with 93–95 centuries, cementing his legacy as one of cricket’s greatest batsmen and the ultimate ODI chase king.

Updated:Oct 09, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
1. Kohli’s Current Century Tally

As of October 2025, Virat Kohli has 82 international centuries: 30 in Tests, 51 in ODIs, and 1 in T20Is, leaving him 18 short of Tendulkar’s all-time record.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. ODI Mastery: Kohli’s Strength

Kohli’s ODI record is phenomenal, holding 51 centuries, including the most in successful run-chases. His chase consistency makes him the ultimate white-ball maestro.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Peak Scoring Years

Kohli’s golden period between 2016–2019 saw 34 centuries, averaging 8–11 per year, showcasing his dominance in high-pressure situations and chasing big totals.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Recent Resurgence

After a dip in form (2020–2022), Kohli rebounded with 8 centuries in 2023 and added 2 more in 2025, including the Champions Trophy heroics against Pakistan.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Age and Format Limitations

At 36, Kohli has retired from T20Is (2024) and Tests (2025), leaving only ODIs. Fewer matches mean limited chances to chase Tendulkar’s 100-century milestone.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Fitness and Form Factors

Post-2025 Champions Trophy, Kohli’s white-ball form shows variability. His IPL commitment through 2026 may affect match readiness, making fitness crucial for his century chase.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Realistic Century Projections

Optimistic scenario: 18–20 centuries by 2027. Realistic: 11–13, ending at 93–95. Pessimistic: 6–9, totaling 88–91, depending on form and schedule.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Scheduling Challenges

India’s sparse ODI calendar post-Champions Trophy (20–30 matches left) limits opportunities, making every innings count in his pursuit of the record.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Legacy Implications

Even if Kohli falls short of 100 centuries, finishing with 93–95 will cement him as one of cricket’s greatest century-makers and ODI king.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. The Chase King Narrative

Kohli idolizes Tendulkar, and chasing this record adds a poetic dimension to his career. Fans anticipate whether he can script history in his twilight years. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

