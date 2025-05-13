Can Virat Kohli Still Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record After Test Retirement?

photoDetails

Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, has significantly dimmed hopes of him breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic record of 100 international centuries. With 82 centuries to his name—30 in Tests, 51 in ODIs, and one in T20Is—Kohli now has only the ODI format to chase the remaining 18 tons. However, India is scheduled to play just 27 ODIs before the 2027 World Cup, possibly extending to 39 matches if India reaches the final. Given Kohli’s age (36) and the limited fixtures, surpassing Tendulkar’s milestone appears highly improbable, making the Master Blaster's record likely unbreakable.