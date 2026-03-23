Captains to win most titles in T20 cricket history: MS Dhoni at top, Rohit Sharma at 2nd; DJ Bravo at...; check full list

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In the dynamic and high-octane world of T20 cricket, captaincy matters a lot and effective leadership is paramount. While individual brilliance is essential, a captain's strategic acumen, tactical flexibility, and ability to inspire their team are often the decisive factor in high-stakes matches.

Over the years, many captains have lifted multiple trophies in high-stakes tournaments like the T20 World Cup, Indian Premier League (IPL), Champions League, Asia Cup and other global T20 leagues.

Let's take a look at the records of the most successful captains in the history of T20 cricket: