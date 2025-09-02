Captains To Win Most Titles In T20 Cricket: MS Dhoni Tops The List, Rohit Sharma Follows, Sam Billings At...
England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings recently led Oval Invincibles to their third consecutive men’s Hundred title. With this, Billings became the fourth captain in the world after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Shoaib Malik to win at least five T20 titles as captain.
Let's take a look at the most successful captains in the history of T20 cricket:
MS Dhoni: 9 Titles
Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is known as "Captain Cool" leads the list of most T20 titles as captain with 9 trophies. During his legendary captaincy career, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL and two Champions League titles. Under Dhoni's captaincy, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and Asia Cup T20 in 2016. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rohit Sharma: 8 Titles
Star India opener Rohit Sharma, who is known for his ability to lead by example and adapt tactically during high-pressure situations, sits second on the list of most T20 titles as skipper, with a total of eight trophies to his name. Rohit has won five IPL titles, two Champions League wins (both with Mumbai Indians), and the 2024 T20 World Cup as captain. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Sam Billings: 5 Titles
Sam Billings, who guided Oval Invincibles to the 2025 Hundred title, has now secured five T20 trophies as captain - the joint-third most in history. His silverware as captain includes three consecutive Hundred titles (2023, 2024, 2025), the ILT20 2025 crown with Dubai Capitals, and the 2021 T20 Blast with Kent Spitfires. (Pic credit: The Hundred)
Shoaib Malik: 5 Titles
Veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik is among just three captains to have lifted five T20 titles. Leading Sialkot Stallions in the National T20 Cup, he secured all five championships in succession - 2006, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2009, and 2009-10. (Pic credit: X)
Dwayne Bravo: 4 Titles
Star West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has lifted four T20 titles as captain - winning once each with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, along with two championships leading Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). (Pic credit: Trinbago Knight Riders)
Mashrafe Mortaza: 4 Titles
As a captain, Mashrafe Mortaza has won the BPL trophy a record four times with three different franchises. Mortaza has won two Bangladesh Premier League titles as Dhaka Gladiators captain and one each as skipper of Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders. (Pic credit: Bangladesh Cricket Board )
Imran Nazir: 4 Titles
Imran Nazir has lifted three National T20 Cup titles as captain of the Sialkot Stallions and added another trophy to his name while leading Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited. (Pic credit: X)
Trending Photos