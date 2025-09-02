Captains To Win Most Titles In T20 Cricket: MS Dhoni Tops The List, Rohit Sharma Follows, Sam Billings At...

photoDetails

english

2954771

England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings recently led Oval Invincibles to their third consecutive men’s Hundred title. With this, Billings became the fourth captain in the world after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Shoaib Malik to win at least five T20 titles as captain.

Let's take a look at the most successful captains in the history of T20 cricket: