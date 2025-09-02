Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2954781https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/captains-to-win-most-titles-in-t20-cricket-ms-dhoni-tops-the-list-rohit-sharma-follows-sam-billings-at-2954781
NewsPhotosCaptains To Win Most Titles In T20 Cricket: MS Dhoni Tops The List, Rohit Sharma Follows, Sam Billings At...
photoDetails

Captains To Win Most Titles In T20 Cricket: MS Dhoni Tops The List, Rohit Sharma Follows, Sam Billings At...

England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings recently led Oval Invincibles to their third consecutive men’s Hundred title. With this, Billings became the fourth captain in the world after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Shoaib Malik to win at least five T20 titles as captain.  

Let's take a look at the most successful captains in the history of T20 cricket:

Updated:Sep 02, 2025, 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us

MS Dhoni: 9 Titles

1/7
MS Dhoni: 9 Titles

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is known as "Captain Cool" leads the list of most T20 titles as captain with 9 trophies. During his legendary captaincy career, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL and two Champions League titles. Under Dhoni's captaincy, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and Asia Cup T20 in 2016. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma: 8 Titles

2/7
Rohit Sharma: 8 Titles

Star India opener Rohit Sharma, who is known for his ability to lead by example and adapt tactically during high-pressure situations, sits second on the list of most T20 titles as skipper, with a total of eight trophies to his name. Rohit has won five IPL titles, two Champions League wins (both with Mumbai Indians), and the 2024 T20 World Cup as captain. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)

 

Follow Us

Sam Billings: 5 Titles

3/7
Sam Billings: 5 Titles

Sam Billings, who guided Oval Invincibles to the 2025 Hundred title, has now secured five T20 trophies as captain - the joint-third most in history. His silverware as captain includes three consecutive Hundred titles (2023, 2024, 2025), the ILT20 2025 crown with Dubai Capitals, and the 2021 T20 Blast with Kent Spitfires.  (Pic credit: The Hundred)  

Follow Us

Shoaib Malik: 5 Titles

4/7
Shoaib Malik: 5 Titles

Veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik is among just three captains to have lifted five T20 titles. Leading Sialkot Stallions in the National T20 Cup, he secured all five championships in succession - 2006, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2009, and 2009-10. (Pic credit: X)  

Follow Us

Dwayne Bravo: 4 Titles

5/7
Dwayne Bravo: 4 Titles

Star West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has lifted four T20 titles as captain - winning once each with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, along with two championships leading Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). (Pic credit: Trinbago Knight Riders)  

Follow Us

Mashrafe Mortaza: 4 Titles

6/7
Mashrafe Mortaza: 4 Titles

As a captain, Mashrafe Mortaza has won the BPL trophy a record four times with three different franchises. Mortaza has won two Bangladesh Premier League titles as Dhaka Gladiators captain and one each as skipper of Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders. (Pic credit: Bangladesh Cricket Board )  

Follow Us

Imran Nazir: 4 Titles

7/7
Imran Nazir: 4 Titles

Imran Nazir has lifted three National T20 Cup titles as captain of the Sialkot Stallions and added another trophy to his name while leading Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited. (Pic credit: X) 

Follow Us
MS Dhonims dhoni cskMS Dhoni captaincyMS Dhoni captaincy recordsMS Dhoni recordsms dhoni ipl recordsMS Dhoni India captaincyMS Dhoni India captaincy recordsMS Dhoni T20 titlesms dhoni csk captaincyChennai Super KingsMS Dhoni Chennai Super KingsMS Dhoni CSK captaincy recordRohit SharmaRohit Sharma recordsRohit Sharma captaincyRohit Sharma captaincy recordsRohit Sharma Mumbai Indians captaincyRohit Sharma Mumbai Indians recordsMumbai IndiansRohit Sharma India captaincyRohit Sharma India captaincy recordsSam BillingsSam Billings captaincySam Billings Oval InvinciblesSam Billings Oval Invincibles captaincy recordsSam Billings Oval Invincibles titleSam Billings Oval Invincibles The HundredSam Billings Oval Invincibles The Hundred titleOval InvinciblesShoaib MalikShoaib Malik recordsShoaib Malik captaincyShoaib Malik Sialkot Stallions captaincyDwayne BravoDwayne Bravo recordsDwayne Bravo captaincyDwayne Bravo CPL captaincyDway
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
MS Dhoni
Captains To Win Most Titles In T20 Cricket: MS Dhoni Tops The List, Rohit Sharma Follows, Sam Billings At...
camera icon6
title
Air India One
PM Modi’s Air India One Vs Pakistani PM’s Gulfstream IV: ‘Flying Fortress’ Vs Travel Jet
camera icon7
title
World
Meet World’s Tallest Tree: Taller Than Statue Of Liberty, Its Age Will Leave You In Shock; Know Secret Location
camera icon9
title
Teachers Day 2025
Teachers’ Day 2025: Great Gurus of Indian History And The Timeless Lessons They Taught Us
camera icon7
title
Nestle
Meet Laurent Freixe – The Nestlé Boss Ousted After A Workplace Affair Shocker
NEWS ON ONE CLICK