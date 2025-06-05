Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2911495https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/captains-who-won-the-ipl-in-the-fewest-matches-rajat-patidar-equals-rohit-sharma-check-full-list-2911495
NewsPhotosCaptains Who Won The IPL In The Fewest Matches: Rajat Patidar Equals Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
photoDetails

Captains Who Won The IPL In The Fewest Matches: Rajat Patidar Equals Rohit Sharma - Check Full List

The Indian Premier League has seen some extraordinary leadership stories, with several captains guiding their teams to title glory in record time. 

 

Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Rohit Sharma – 13 Matches (Mumbai Indians, 2013)

1/9
Rohit Sharma – 13 Matches (Mumbai Indians, 2013)

Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians mid-season in 2013 and made an immediate impact. Despite limited leadership experience, In just 13 matches as full-time skipper, he led MI to their first-ever IPL title, setting the foundation for one of the league’s most successful dynasties.

 

Follow Us

Rajat Patidar – 13 Matches (Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2025)

2/9
Rajat Patidar – 13 Matches (Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2025)

Rajat Patidar scripted history in 2025 by leading RCB to their maiden IPL title in his very first season as captain. Despite being a surprise appointment, Patidar showed sharp instincts, composure, and led with a fearless approach. 

 

Follow Us

Shane Warne – 15 Matches (Rajasthan Royals, 2008)

3/9
Shane Warne – 15 Matches (Rajasthan Royals, 2008)

Shane Warne captained and coached Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural IPL season and created a legacy by winning the title with a relatively unknown squad. 

 

Follow Us

Hardik Pandya – 15 Matches (Gujarat Titans, 2022)

4/9
Hardik Pandya – 15 Matches (Gujarat Titans, 2022)

In Gujarat Titans’ debut IPL season, Hardik Pandya was handed the captaincy and responded with a championship. Showing maturity and discipline, he balanced his role as an all-rounder and leader with remarkable efficiency. 

 

Follow Us

Adam Gilchrist – 24 Matches (Deccan Chargers, 2009)

5/9
Adam Gilchrist – 24 Matches (Deccan Chargers, 2009)

After a forgettable 2008 season, Adam Gilchrist took charge of the Deccan Chargers and orchestrated a stunning turnaround. Gilchrist's charisma and smart captaincy helped the Chargers clinch the 2009 title, making him one of IPL's most impactful leaders.

 

Follow Us

David Warner – 33 Matches (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016)

6/9
David Warner – 33 Matches (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016)

David Warner’s 2016 leadership campaign was a masterclass in leading from the front. With his aggressive batting and intense focus, he inspired Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title. 

 

Follow Us

MS Dhoni – 43 Matches (Chennai Super Kings, 2010)

7/9
MS Dhoni – 43 Matches (Chennai Super Kings, 2010)

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to their maiden title in 2010, three years after the league began. His influence turned CSK into one of the most feared and successful teams in IPL history.

 

Follow Us

Gautam Gambhir – 47 Matches (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2012)

8/9
Gautam Gambhir – 47 Matches (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2012)

Taking over a struggling KKR side in 2011, Gautam Gambhir built a strong, confident unit. By 2012, his no-nonsense leadership and intense focus paid off as he led them to their first title. 

 

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer – 70 Matches (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024)

9/9
Shreyas Iyer – 70 Matches (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024)

After years of captaincy experience across franchises, Shreyas Iyer finally lifted the IPL trophy with KKR in 2024. His long wait paid off as he joined the elite club of title-winning captains.

 

Follow Us
IPL captains debut seasonIPL winning captains first seasonRohit Sharma IPL 2013Rajat Patidar IPL 2025Shane Warne IPL 2008Hardik Pandya IPL 2022Adam Gilchrist IPL 2009David Warner IPL 2016MS Dhoni IPL 2010Gautam Gambhir IPL 2012Shreyas Iyer IPL 2024fastest IPL title as captainIPL leadership successfirst-time IPL captainsIPL title-winning captains
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
China
World's Most Hated Countries: China Tops, Followed By US; India, Pakistan At...
camera icon7
title
Hina Khan marriage
Hina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal: YRKKH Actor Shares Dreamy Pics Straight Out Of Fairytale Ceremony - IN PICS
camera icon7
title
uncapped Indian batsmen IPL debut
6 Uncapped Indian Batters With Most Runs In Debut IPL Season: Priyansh Arya Leads The Chart, Devdutt Padikkal Follows - Check Full List
camera icon6
title
IPS Rachita Juyal
Meet IPS Officer Rachita Juyal Who Cleared UPSC In Her First Attempt, Quit After 10 Years Because… Her Brother-in-Law Is THIS Famous Actor
camera icon10
title
10 oldest cities in world
10 Oldest Cities In The World: THIS Indian City Boasts Of Ancient Heritage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK