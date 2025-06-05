Captains Who Won The IPL In The Fewest Matches: Rajat Patidar Equals Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
The Indian Premier League has seen some extraordinary leadership stories, with several captains guiding their teams to title glory in record time.
Rohit Sharma – 13 Matches (Mumbai Indians, 2013)
Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians mid-season in 2013 and made an immediate impact. Despite limited leadership experience, In just 13 matches as full-time skipper, he led MI to their first-ever IPL title, setting the foundation for one of the league’s most successful dynasties.
Rajat Patidar – 13 Matches (Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2025)
Rajat Patidar scripted history in 2025 by leading RCB to their maiden IPL title in his very first season as captain. Despite being a surprise appointment, Patidar showed sharp instincts, composure, and led with a fearless approach.
Shane Warne – 15 Matches (Rajasthan Royals, 2008)
Shane Warne captained and coached Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural IPL season and created a legacy by winning the title with a relatively unknown squad.
Hardik Pandya – 15 Matches (Gujarat Titans, 2022)
In Gujarat Titans’ debut IPL season, Hardik Pandya was handed the captaincy and responded with a championship. Showing maturity and discipline, he balanced his role as an all-rounder and leader with remarkable efficiency.
Adam Gilchrist – 24 Matches (Deccan Chargers, 2009)
After a forgettable 2008 season, Adam Gilchrist took charge of the Deccan Chargers and orchestrated a stunning turnaround. Gilchrist's charisma and smart captaincy helped the Chargers clinch the 2009 title, making him one of IPL's most impactful leaders.
David Warner – 33 Matches (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016)
David Warner’s 2016 leadership campaign was a masterclass in leading from the front. With his aggressive batting and intense focus, he inspired Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title.
MS Dhoni – 43 Matches (Chennai Super Kings, 2010)
MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to their maiden title in 2010, three years after the league began. His influence turned CSK into one of the most feared and successful teams in IPL history.
Gautam Gambhir – 47 Matches (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2012)
Taking over a struggling KKR side in 2011, Gautam Gambhir built a strong, confident unit. By 2012, his no-nonsense leadership and intense focus paid off as he led them to their first title.
Shreyas Iyer – 70 Matches (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024)
After years of captaincy experience across franchises, Shreyas Iyer finally lifted the IPL trophy with KKR in 2024. His long wait paid off as he joined the elite club of title-winning captains.
