Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth 2025: How US Open Victory Boosted His Wealth To $40 Million

Carlos Alcaraz has firmly established himself as one of tennis’s brightest stars, winning the US Open 2025 without dropping a set. At just 22, his net worth of ₹334 crore (~$40 million) reflects both his on-court success and lucrative endorsement deals with top brands like Nike, Rolex, Louis Vuitton, BMW, and Calvin Klein. Alcaraz has already claimed five Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon and the French Open, while his off-court charisma and philanthropic acts have earned him global admiration. With rumors surrounding his personal life and iconic new tattoos commemorating New York victories, Alcaraz continues to dominate tennis headlines.