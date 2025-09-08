Carlos Alcaraz Wins US Open 2025: Who Is His Mysterious Girlfriend?

photoDetails

Carlos Alcaraz, the 22-year-old Spanish tennis sensation, has captured global attention with his US Open 2025 victory, yet his love life remains a mystery. Fans frequently speculate about his relationships, linking him to Maria Gonzalez Gimenez, a fellow tennis player from Murcia, Spain, and British star Emma Raducanu. While Maria has been privately associated with Alcaraz, Emma clarified they are just friends, admiring his game professionally. Alcaraz has openly discussed the challenges of dating as a traveling athlete and confirmed he is single. With tennis as his top priority, searches for “Carlos Alcaraz girlfriend” continue to trend worldwide.