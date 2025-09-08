Advertisement
Carlos Alcaraz Wins US Open 2025: Who Is His Mysterious Girlfriend?
Carlos Alcaraz Wins US Open 2025: Who Is His Mysterious Girlfriend?

Carlos Alcaraz, the 22-year-old Spanish tennis sensation, has captured global attention with his US Open 2025 victory, yet his love life remains a mystery. Fans frequently speculate about his relationships, linking him to Maria Gonzalez Gimenez, a fellow tennis player from Murcia, Spain, and British star Emma Raducanu. While Maria has been privately associated with Alcaraz, Emma clarified they are just friends, admiring his game professionally. Alcaraz has openly discussed the challenges of dating as a traveling athlete and confirmed he is single. With tennis as his top priority, searches for “Carlos Alcaraz girlfriend” continue to trend worldwide.

Updated:Sep 08, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
1. Carlos Alcaraz: Tennis World's Young Champion

1. Carlos Alcaraz: Tennis World’s Young Champion

At just 22, Carlos Alcaraz has claimed four Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon 2023 and 2024, cementing his status as one of tennis’ brightest stars.

Photo credit: Twitter

2. Love Life Kept Under Wraps

2. Love Life Kept Under Wraps

Carlos has been private about romance, rarely revealing details about relationships, making fans curious about who might be the lucky person in his life.

Photo credit: Twitter

3. Maria Gonzalez Gimenez: The First Link

3. Maria Gonzalez Gimenez: The First Link

Maria Gimenez, a fellow tennis player from Murcia, Spain, is the only confirmed name connected to Alcaraz, highlighted by a viral Instagram story where he kissed her cheek.

Photo credit: Twitter

4. Maria's Low-Profile Presence

4. Maria’s Low-Profile Presence

Despite speculation, Maria stays out of the public eye, maintaining a low profile, yet she continues to be followed by Alcaraz on Instagram, fueling ongoing curiosity.

Photo credit: Twitter

5. Emma Raducanu Rumors Explained

5. Emma Raducanu Rumors Explained

The British tennis star Emma Raducanu was spotted at Alcaraz’s Wimbledon match in 2025, sparking dating rumors. Both stars clarified they are just friends, focusing on tennis careers.

Photo credit: Twitter

6. Emma Admires Carlos' Game

6. Emma Admires Carlos’ Game

Emma openly admitted that Carlos inspires her game, studying his shots to improve her skills, proving their bond is professional rather than romantic.

Photo credit: Twitter

7. Carlos on the Challenges of Dating

7. Carlos on the Challenges of Dating

In interviews with Vogue and the Sunday Times, Alcaraz shared how constant travel makes finding love difficult, highlighting the challenges of maintaining a relationship as a pro tennis player.

Photo credit: Twitter

8. Carlos Confirms He Is Single

8. Carlos Confirms He Is Single

Alcaraz has publicly stated he is single, emphasizing that his priority remains winning titles and excelling in tennis over personal relationships.

Photo credit: Twitter

9. The Mystery of His Girlfriend Continues

9. The Mystery of His Girlfriend Continues

Despite viral speculation about Maria Gimenez or Emma Raducanu, Carlos’ love life remains a mystery, leaving fans to wonder who will capture the star’s heart.

Photo credit: Twitter

10. Tennis Comes First for Alcaraz

10. Tennis Comes First for Alcaraz

Carlos’ US Open 2025 victory underscores his focus on tennis. Love may take a backseat, but fans remain intrigued, keeping searches for “Carlos Alcaraz girlfriend” trending worldwide.

Photo credit: Twitter

