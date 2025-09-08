Carlos Alcaraz Wins US Open 2025: Who Is His Mysterious Girlfriend?
Carlos Alcaraz, the 22-year-old Spanish tennis sensation, has captured global attention with his US Open 2025 victory, yet his love life remains a mystery. Fans frequently speculate about his relationships, linking him to Maria Gonzalez Gimenez, a fellow tennis player from Murcia, Spain, and British star Emma Raducanu. While Maria has been privately associated with Alcaraz, Emma clarified they are just friends, admiring his game professionally. Alcaraz has openly discussed the challenges of dating as a traveling athlete and confirmed he is single. With tennis as his top priority, searches for “Carlos Alcaraz girlfriend” continue to trend worldwide.
1. Carlos Alcaraz: Tennis World’s Young Champion
At just 22, Carlos Alcaraz has claimed four Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon 2023 and 2024, cementing his status as one of tennis’ brightest stars.
2. Love Life Kept Under Wraps
Carlos has been private about romance, rarely revealing details about relationships, making fans curious about who might be the lucky person in his life.
3. Maria Gonzalez Gimenez: The First Link
Maria Gimenez, a fellow tennis player from Murcia, Spain, is the only confirmed name connected to Alcaraz, highlighted by a viral Instagram story where he kissed her cheek.
4. Maria’s Low-Profile Presence
Despite speculation, Maria stays out of the public eye, maintaining a low profile, yet she continues to be followed by Alcaraz on Instagram, fueling ongoing curiosity.
5. Emma Raducanu Rumors Explained
The British tennis star Emma Raducanu was spotted at Alcaraz’s Wimbledon match in 2025, sparking dating rumors. Both stars clarified they are just friends, focusing on tennis careers.
6. Emma Admires Carlos’ Game
Emma openly admitted that Carlos inspires her game, studying his shots to improve her skills, proving their bond is professional rather than romantic.
7. Carlos on the Challenges of Dating
In interviews with Vogue and the Sunday Times, Alcaraz shared how constant travel makes finding love difficult, highlighting the challenges of maintaining a relationship as a pro tennis player.
8. Carlos Confirms He Is Single
Alcaraz has publicly stated he is single, emphasizing that his priority remains winning titles and excelling in tennis over personal relationships.
9. The Mystery of His Girlfriend Continues
Despite viral speculation about Maria Gimenez or Emma Raducanu, Carlos’ love life remains a mystery, leaving fans to wonder who will capture the star’s heart.
10. Tennis Comes First for Alcaraz
Carlos’ US Open 2025 victory underscores his focus on tennis. Love may take a backseat, but fans remain intrigued, keeping searches for “Carlos Alcaraz girlfriend” trending worldwide.
