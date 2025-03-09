Advertisement
NewsPhotosChampions Trophy 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma Loses Another Toss, Equals This Legend For Unwanted Record - Check Full List Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma Loses Another Toss, Equals This Legend For Unwanted Record - Check Full List
photoDetails

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma Loses Another Toss, Equals This Legend For Unwanted Record - Check Full List

Former West Indies legend Brian Lara lost the 12th successive toss between October 1998 – May 1999. He is now tied with India's skipper Rohit Sharma in the list of consecutive tosses lost by a captain in ODIs.

Updated:Mar 09, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Creates Unwanted Record In Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Rohit Sharma Creates Unwanted Record In Champions Trophy 2025 Final

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss for the 12th successive time in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The Indian team came up with an unchanged playing XI against New Zealand in the high-octane event's grand finale.

Matt Henry Ruled Out

Matt Henry Ruled Out

The Blackcaps won the toss and decided to bat first, making one change to their Playing XI. Star pacer Matt Henry has been ruled out, with Nathan Smith coming in.

Rohit Sharma Joins Brian Lara In Unwanted List

Rohit Sharma Joins Brian Lara In Unwanted List

After losing the toss for the 12th consecutive time, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma equalled former West Indies great Brian Lara's record for his 12th ODI toss in a row by a single captain. 

Rohit Started Losing Toss From 2023 ODI World Cup Final

Rohit Started Losing Toss From 2023 ODI World Cup Final

Rohit’s streak of losing tosses started back during the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Brian Lara

Brian Lara

Former West Indies legend Brian Lara lost the 12th successive toss between October 1998 – May 1999. He is now tied with India’s skipper Rohit Sharma in the list of consecutive tosses lost by a captain in ODIs.

Peter Borren

Peter Borren

The Netherlands star player Peter Borren is third on the list of consecutive tosses lost by a captain in ODIs. Borren lost the 11th successive toss between March 2011 – August 2013.

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Talking about the Champions Trophy 2025 final, the Indian team is locking horns with New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Fans are eager to see India lifting the much-awaited title as reportedly this could be the last ICC event for two stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

