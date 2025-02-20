Champions Trophy 2025: From Anushka Sharma To Athiya Shetty, WAGS Of Indian Cricketers Who Will Be Cheering For Team India From Stands In Dubai Stadium - In Pics
Cricket and glamour have always gone hand in hand, and as Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off in Dubai, the spotlight isn’t just on Team India’s performance but also on their biggest cheerleaders—their wives and girlfriends (WAGS). From Bollywood stars to social media sensations, these influential women have stood by their partners through thick and thin. With the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on the horizon, expect the Dubai stands to be buzzing with their presence. Here’s a look at the stunning WAGS of Indian cricketers who will be cheering from the sidelines.
1. Anushka Sharma – Bollywood’s Queen of Cricket Stands by Virat Kohli
A powerhouse actress and producer, Anushka Sharma has been a constant pillar of support for Virat Kohli. Expect her to light up the stands with her electrifying presence and unwavering enthusiasm.
2. Athiya Shetty – KL Rahul’s Biggest Cheerleader
Married to KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty is no stranger to the cricket stadium. With the couple expecting their first child, her support for Rahul in Dubai will be extra special.
3. Ritika Sajdeh – Rohit Sharma’s Lucky Charm
Married to India’s skipper Rohit Sharma, sports manager Ritika Sajdeh has been by his side for years. Her passionate cheers have often been credited for Rohit’s match-winning performances.
4. Sara Tendulkar – Shubman Gill’s Rumored Love Interest
While neither has confirmed their relationship, rumors linking Shubman Gill to Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, keep surfacing. If she attends, all eyes will be on this star-studded connection.
5. Natasa Stankovic – Hardik Pandya’s Stunning Partner
Serbian actress and model Natasa Stankovic, married to Hardik Pandya, is known for her glamorous presence. She’s a frequent stadium visitor and will likely be in Dubai backing her husband.
6. Rivaba Jadeja – The Politician Who Backs Jadeja On and Off Field
Married to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja is a politician and BJP leader. She balances her political career while being a staunch supporter of her husband’s cricketing journey.
7. Meha Patel – Axar Patel’s Wife and Social Media Sensation
Fitness enthusiast and social media personality Meha Patel, wife of Axar Patel, has been a supportive partner in his cricketing career. She’s expected to cheer from the stands in Dubai.
8. Trisha Kulkarni – The Private Yet Supportive Partner of Shreyas Iyer
While Shreyas Iyer keeps his personal life low-key, his rumored partner Trisha Kulkarni is believed to be a strong support system for the dynamic batsman.
9. Neha Khedekar – Varun Chakravarthy’s Pillar of Strength
Married to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Neha Khedekar prefers to stay away from the limelight but is always present to cheer for her husband during crucial matches.
10. Isha Negi – Rishabh Pant’s Stylish Supporter
Entrepreneur and interior designer Isha Negi, linked to Rishabh Pant, has been a part of the young wicketkeeper-batsman’s life for a while. Expect her to be a stylish presence in the stands.
11. Varshini Sounderajan – Washington Sundar’s Special Someone
Not much is publicly known about Washington Sundar’s relationship with Varshini Sounderajan, but she remains a key figure in his personal life and a dedicated supporter.
12. Hasin Jahan – The Ex Who Still Grabs Headlines
Although Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan are separated, their past relationship continues to make news. Whether or not she attends, her name is often linked to discussions surrounding the pacer.
