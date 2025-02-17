Champions Trophy 2025: From South Africa In 1998 To Pakistan In 2017 - List Of Champions Trophy Winners So Far - In Pics
The Champions Trophy, one of cricket’s most prestigious tournaments, has witnessed thrilling battles and unforgettable moments since its inception. From historic co-championships to dominant individual performances, the tournament has produced memorable results that have shaped the sport’s legacy. As we look back at the winners from past editions, it’s clear that the competition has always delivered high-quality cricket, with nations from around the world vying for the coveted title. Here’s a look at the Champions Trophy winners so far, each with its unique story of triumph.
South Africa's Triumph in 1998
South Africa claimed victory in the inaugural Champions Trophy, defeating West Indies by 4 wickets in Dhaka. Their chase of 245 was powered by an efficient all-round performance.
New Zealand Stuns India in 2000
In a thrilling final, New Zealand edged out India by 4 wickets at Nairobi’s Gymkhana Club. Chasing 265, their chase was led by a solid team effort, despite India's strong total.
2002's Historic Co-Championship
A unique Champions Trophy in Colombo saw India and Sri Lanka share the title after weather interference. Both teams were declared co-champions, marking a rare event in cricket history.
West Indies Wins in 2004
In a dramatic finish at The Oval, London, West Indies clinched the trophy by defeating England by 2 wickets, chasing down 217 in a thrilling encounter.
Australia's Dominance in 2006
Australia sealed their second Champions Trophy by chasing down 138 in Mumbai with ease. They defeated West Indies by 8 wickets, demonstrating their consistency and dominance.
Australia Edges New Zealand in 2009
South Africa hosted a fiercely contested final where Australia triumphed over New Zealand by 6 wickets. Their chase of 200 was clinical, despite New Zealand’s strong showing.
India's Second Champions Trophy Victory in 2013
India lifted their second Champions Trophy in Birmingham, defeating England by 5 runs. Their defense of 129 proved tough for England in a rain-impacted final.
Pakistan's Stunning Win in 2017
Pakistan stunned India with a 180-run victory in the 2017 final at The Oval. Their dominant total of 338/4 proved too much for India to handle, as they were bowled out for just 158.
Upcoming 2025 Tournament in Dubai
The 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in the UAE, with teams from across the globe aiming to showcase their talent. The tournament promises high-octane cricket at Dubai International Stadium.
2029 Champions Trophy in India
The 2029 edition is set to return to India, further boosting the country’s cricketing legacy. Fans and players alike are eagerly anticipating the tournament, with much at stake.
