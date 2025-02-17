Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2860307https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/champions-trophy-2025-full-schedule-squads-format-groups-live-streaming-prize-money-all-you-need-to-know-2860307
NewsPhotosChampions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Squads, Format, Groups, Live Streaming, Prize Money - All You Need To Know Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Squads, Format, Groups, Live Streaming, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
photoDetails

Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Squads, Format, Groups, Live Streaming, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 marks the tournament's return after an eight-year hiatus and is set to take place in Pakistan and UAE from February 19.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the much-awaited ICC tournament:

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Teams And Groups

1/8
1. Teams And Groups

The eight teams are divided into two groups for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Group A: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand.

Group B: Australia, Afghanistan, England, South Africa

Follow Us

2. Venues

2/8
2. Venues

The upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at four venues:

- National Stadium, Karachi

- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

- Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

- Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Follow Us

3. Full Schedule

3/8
3. Full Schedule

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 will be played from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and UAE.

19 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi

20 Feb – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

21 Feb – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

22 Feb – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 Feb – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

24 Feb - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

25 Feb – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

26 Feb – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 Feb – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 Feb – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 Mar – South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi

2 Mar – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*

5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**

9 Mar – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore***

* Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify

**Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify

*** If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. 

Follow Us

4. Broadcast And Streaming In Different Countries

4/8
4. Broadcast And Streaming In Different Countries

India: JioStar (Live streaming on Jio Hotstar, Television coverage on Star and Network 18 channels)

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports, Streaming options: Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA: CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, Streaming option: STARZPLAY

UK: Live broadcasting on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada: WillowTV, Streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage available)

Caribbean: ESPNCaribbean on TV, Streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia: PrimeVideo (coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app.

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories: SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan: ATN

Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa 

Follow Us

5. Format

5/8
5. Format

The format of the Champions Trophy has remained the same as it was since eight teams were introduced in the fray back in 2006. All eight teams are slotted into two groups of four, with each team playing once against every other team in the group. The top-two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals, determining the two that will feature in the final.

Follow Us

6. Prize money

6/8
6. Prize money

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will see eight teams compete for the grand prize of a whopping $2.24 million (USD). The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while each losing semi-finalist will take home $560,000. The total prize pool has increased by an impressive 53 percent from the 2017 edition, reaching $6.9 million.

Follow Us

7. Debutants

7/8
7. Debutants

This is the first time Afghanistan will be featuring in the ICC Champions Trophy. After a memorable ODI World Cup in 2023, where they emerged victorious over England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan earned their maiden Champions Trophy qualification. Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan arrive to the competition on the back of their first-ever semi-finals finish in an ICC tournament at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Follow Us

8. All Eight Squads

8/8
8. All Eight Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

Follow Us
Champions Trophy 2025ICC Champions TrophyChampions TrophyChampions Trophy 2025 scheduleChampions Trophy 2025 Full ScheduleChampions Trophy 2025 Schedule TeamsChampions Trophy 2025 formatChampions Trophy 2025 live streamingChampions Trophy 2025 prize moneyChampions Trophy 2025 Schedule VenuesIndia squad Champions Trophy 2025Pakistan Squad Champions Trophy 2025ICC Champions Trophy groupsNational Stadium KarachiGaddafi StadiumLahoreRawalpindi Cricket StadiumRawalpindi Dubai International Cricket StadiumICC Champions Trophy live streaming
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Unique pickles to try
7 Unique Pickles To Try For A Flavourful Twist
camera icon7
title
PM-SYM
PM Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Pension Scheme: What Happens If Beneficiary Dies? Check Eligibility, Payout, Withdrawal Criteria And How To Apply
camera icon12
title
hill stations in India
Discover 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India For Nature Lovers And Adventure Seekers
camera icon7
title
Hidden India
7 Underrated Places in India You Must Explore
camera icon9
title
mobility
New Delhi Railway Station Redevelopment: Old Design Scrapped, New Design Showcases Dual Building, Airport Like Features
NEWS ON ONE CLICK