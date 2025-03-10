Advertisement
Champions Trophy 2025: How Much Prize Money Team India Won?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was a cricketing spectacle, with India emerging victorious over New Zealand in a thrilling final. Beyond the glory, the tournament also featured a massive prize pool, ensuring substantial rewards for all participating teams. This breakdown highlights the key financial takeaways from the competition, from the champions' earnings to participation bonuses.

Updated:Mar 10, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
1. India Clinches the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

1/17
1. India Clinches the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India defeated New Zealand in the final to win their third ICC Champions Trophy, securing a massive prize of $2.24 million (Rs 20 crore).

2. New Zealand Earns $1.12 Million as Runners-Up

2/17
2. New Zealand Earns $1.12 Million as Runners-Up

Despite a strong fight, the Kiwis settled for second place, receiving $1.12 million (Rs 10 crore).

3. Total Prize Pool of $6.9 Million

3/17
3. Total Prize Pool of $6.9 Million

The ICC allocated a whopping $6.9 million (Rs 60 crore) as the total prize fund for the tournament.

4. Losing Semi-Finalists Earn $560,000 Each

4/17
4. Losing Semi-Finalists Earn $560,000 Each

The two semi-finalists that fell short received $560,000 (Rs 4.6 crore) each as prize money.

5. Teams Finishing 5th & 6th Secure $350,000

5/17
5. Teams Finishing 5th & 6th Secure $350,000

Teams that ranked fifth and sixth were rewarded with $350,000 (Rs 2.9 crore) each.

6. 7th & 8th Place Teams Get $140,000 Each

6/17
6. 7th & 8th Place Teams Get $140,000 Each

Lower-ranked teams still took home $140,000 (Rs 1.1 crore) each, ensuring a fair distribution of prize money.

7. Participation Reward of $125,000 for All Teams

7/17
7. Participation Reward of $125,000 for All Teams

Every participating team, regardless of their performance, was guaranteed a minimum of $125,000 (Rs 1 crore).

8. Group Stage Match Win Bonus

8/17
8. Group Stage Match Win Bonus

Each team earned an additional $34,000 (Rs 28 lakh) for every group-stage match victory.

9. India's Winning Chase Led by Rohit Sharma

9/17
9. India’s Winning Chase Led by Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma’s match-winning 76 runs off 83 balls played a crucial role in India's triumph.

10. New Zealand's Top Scorer – Daryl Mitchell

10/17
10. New Zealand’s Top Scorer – Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell led New Zealand’s batting efforts, scoring 63 runs off 101 balls.

11. Kuldeep Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy Shine with the Ball

11/17
11. Kuldeep Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy Shine with the Ball

India’s spin duo picked up two wickets each, stifling New Zealand’s run flow in the final.

12. Michael Bracewell - All-Round Performance

12/17
12. Michael Bracewell - All-Round Performance

Bracewell’s 53 off 40 balls and 2/28 bowling figures* made him one of the standout performers for New Zealand.

13. Ravindra Jadeja Finishes the Match for India

13/17
13. Ravindra Jadeja Finishes the Match for India

Jadeja sealed India's victory with the winning runs in 48.5 overs.

14. Player of the Match – Rohit Sharma

14/17
14. Player of the Match – Rohit Sharma

For his captain’s knock of 76 runs, Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match in the final.

15. Player of the Tournament – Rachin Ravindra

15/17
15. Player of the Tournament – Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand’s young star Rachin Ravindra, who scored 263 runs in the tournament, was awarded Player of the Tournament.

16. India Wins Their Third ICC Champions Trophy

16/17
16. India Wins Their Third ICC Champions Trophy

This marks India’s third ICC Champions Trophy title, adding to their wins in 2002 and 2013.

17. Rohit Sharma's First 50 in an ICC Final

17/17
17. Rohit Sharma’s First 50 in an ICC Final

Sharma’s half-century was his first in nine ICC final appearances over an 18-year career.

