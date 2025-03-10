Champions Trophy 2025: How Much Prize Money Team India Won?
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was a cricketing spectacle, with India emerging victorious over New Zealand in a thrilling final. Beyond the glory, the tournament also featured a massive prize pool, ensuring substantial rewards for all participating teams. This breakdown highlights the key financial takeaways from the competition, from the champions' earnings to participation bonuses.
1. India Clinches the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
India defeated New Zealand in the final to win their third ICC Champions Trophy, securing a massive prize of $2.24 million (Rs 20 crore).
2. New Zealand Earns $1.12 Million as Runners-Up
Despite a strong fight, the Kiwis settled for second place, receiving $1.12 million (Rs 10 crore).
3. Total Prize Pool of $6.9 Million
The ICC allocated a whopping $6.9 million (Rs 60 crore) as the total prize fund for the tournament.
4. Losing Semi-Finalists Earn $560,000 Each
The two semi-finalists that fell short received $560,000 (Rs 4.6 crore) each as prize money.
5. Teams Finishing 5th & 6th Secure $350,000
Teams that ranked fifth and sixth were rewarded with $350,000 (Rs 2.9 crore) each.
6. 7th & 8th Place Teams Get $140,000 Each
Lower-ranked teams still took home $140,000 (Rs 1.1 crore) each, ensuring a fair distribution of prize money.
7. Participation Reward of $125,000 for All Teams
Every participating team, regardless of their performance, was guaranteed a minimum of $125,000 (Rs 1 crore).
8. Group Stage Match Win Bonus
Each team earned an additional $34,000 (Rs 28 lakh) for every group-stage match victory.
9. India’s Winning Chase Led by Rohit Sharma
Skipper Rohit Sharma’s match-winning 76 runs off 83 balls played a crucial role in India's triumph.
10. New Zealand’s Top Scorer – Daryl Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell led New Zealand’s batting efforts, scoring 63 runs off 101 balls.
11. Kuldeep Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy Shine with the Ball
India’s spin duo picked up two wickets each, stifling New Zealand’s run flow in the final.
12. Michael Bracewell - All-Round Performance
Bracewell’s 53 off 40 balls and 2/28 bowling figures* made him one of the standout performers for New Zealand.
13. Ravindra Jadeja Finishes the Match for India
Jadeja sealed India's victory with the winning runs in 48.5 overs.
14. Player of the Match – Rohit Sharma
For his captain’s knock of 76 runs, Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match in the final.
15. Player of the Tournament – Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand’s young star Rachin Ravindra, who scored 263 runs in the tournament, was awarded Player of the Tournament.
16. India Wins Their Third ICC Champions Trophy
This marks India’s third ICC Champions Trophy title, adding to their wins in 2002 and 2013.
17. Rohit Sharma’s First 50 in an ICC Final
Sharma’s half-century was his first in nine ICC final appearances over an 18-year career.
