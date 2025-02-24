Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2863239https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/champions-trophy-2025-points-table-heres-how-pakistan-can-still-qualify-for-semifinals-after-defeat-against-india-2863239
NewsPhotosChampions Trophy 2025 Points Table: Here's How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Semifinals After Defeat Against India Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table: Here's How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Semifinals After Defeat Against India
photoDetails

Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table: Here's How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Semifinals After Defeat Against India

Pakistan's journey in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has hit a major roadblock after their defeat to India. With two losses in a row, their chances of making the semifinals look slim. However, all hope is not lost. If they can win their final group-stage match and other results go in their favor, they might still have a shot at progressing. Here’s a detailed breakdown of Pakistan’s qualification scenario and what needs to happen for them to stay in contention.

Updated:Feb 24, 2025, 07:57 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Pakistan’s Qualification Scenario: What’s at Stake?

1/17
1. Pakistan’s Qualification Scenario: What’s at Stake?

After two consecutive losses, Pakistan sits at the bottom of Group A with zero points and a negative net run rate (-1.087). To qualify, they must win their last game and hope for favorable results elsewhere.

Follow Us

2. The Must-Win Match Against Bangladesh

2/17
2. The Must-Win Match Against Bangladesh

Pakistan faces Bangladesh in their final group-stage match. A victory is non-negotiable. Even a narrow win might not be enough if their net run rate (NRR) remains poor.

Follow Us

3. New Zealand vs. Bangladesh: The Crucial Battle

3/17
3. New Zealand vs. Bangladesh: The Crucial Battle

Pakistan’s fate hinges on Bangladesh pulling off an upset against New Zealand. If the Kiwis win, they secure a semifinal spot, eliminating Pakistan.

Follow Us

4. The Net Run Rate Conundrum

4/17
4. The Net Run Rate Conundrum

Pakistan not only needs a win against Bangladesh but a dominant one. They must significantly boost their NRR to surpass Bangladesh if all teams finish with one win each.

Follow Us

5. India vs. New Zealand: An Unexpected Twist?

5/17
5. India vs. New Zealand: An Unexpected Twist?

If India beats New Zealand in their final match, it could open up a possibility for Pakistan—provided they have won and improved their NRR.

Follow Us

6. Babar Azam & Co. Need to Deliver Under Pressure

6/17
6. Babar Azam & Co. Need to Deliver Under Pressure

Pakistan’s top-order, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, must fire. The slow approach seen against India and New Zealand needs to change for an aggressive display.

Follow Us

7. Pakistan’s Bowling Attack Must Step Up

7/17
7. Pakistan’s Bowling Attack Must Step Up

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been below their best. They need to strike early and restrict Bangladesh to a low total to improve Pakistan’s NRR.

Follow Us

8. Middle-Order Woes Need Addressing

8/17
8. Middle-Order Woes Need Addressing

Pakistan’s middle order has struggled, with strike rates a concern. The likes of Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah must accelerate scoring in the middle overs.

Follow Us

9. Relying on Other Results: A Risky Bet

9/17
9. Relying on Other Results: A Risky Bet

Even if Pakistan wins, qualification is not in their hands. They must pray for Bangladesh to stun New Zealand, which is unlikely but not impossible.

Follow Us

10. A Lesson from History: Can Pakistan Pull Off a Miracle?

10/17
10. A Lesson from History: Can Pakistan Pull Off a Miracle?

Pakistan has a history of dramatic turnarounds in ICC tournaments. If they play fearlessly, history could repeat itself—but only if results go their way.

Follow Us

11/17
Follow Us

12/17
Follow Us

13/17
Follow Us

14/17
Follow Us

15/17
Follow Us

16/17
Follow Us

17/17
Follow Us
Champions Trophy 2025ICC Champions Trophy 2025Pakistan semifinal qualificationindia vs pakistan highlightsChampions Trophy points tablePakistan vs Bangladesh matchICC Rankings updateNew Zealand vs Bangladesh resultGroup A standingsPakistan cricket newsICC tournament updatesVirat Kohli centuryIndia cricket team performancePakistan knockout chancesBabar Azam batting statsShaheen Afridi bowling performanceChampions Trophy semifinalistsICC event latest newsCricket World Cup scenariosPakistan must-win matchIndia vs New Zealand PreviewBangladesh upset chancesICC net run rate calculationPakistan cricket squad analysisChampions Trophy match resultsICC Tournament HistoryCricket latest updatesChampions Trophy predictionscricket qualification scenariosPakistan's last hope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Hit...
camera icon7
title
7 Underrated Sci-Fi Films
Weekend Watchlist: 7 Gripping Sci-Fi Films That Will Blow Your Mind!
camera icon6
title
Largest crypto hack
World's BIGGEST Crypto Heist: Hackers Execute Rs 13,000 Crore Ethereum Wallet Attack–All You Need To Know
camera icon14
title
Maha Shivratri 2025
Maha Shivratri 2025: Discover The 12 Jyotirlingas Of Lord Shiva And Their Significance
camera icon9
title
Entertainment
Post-Match Chill: 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch After India Vs Pakistan Showdown – ICC Champions Trophy 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK