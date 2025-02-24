Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table: Here's How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Semifinals After Defeat Against India
Pakistan's journey in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has hit a major roadblock after their defeat to India. With two losses in a row, their chances of making the semifinals look slim. However, all hope is not lost. If they can win their final group-stage match and other results go in their favor, they might still have a shot at progressing. Here’s a detailed breakdown of Pakistan’s qualification scenario and what needs to happen for them to stay in contention.
1. Pakistan’s Qualification Scenario: What’s at Stake?
After two consecutive losses, Pakistan sits at the bottom of Group A with zero points and a negative net run rate (-1.087). To qualify, they must win their last game and hope for favorable results elsewhere.
2. The Must-Win Match Against Bangladesh
Pakistan faces Bangladesh in their final group-stage match. A victory is non-negotiable. Even a narrow win might not be enough if their net run rate (NRR) remains poor.
3. New Zealand vs. Bangladesh: The Crucial Battle
Pakistan’s fate hinges on Bangladesh pulling off an upset against New Zealand. If the Kiwis win, they secure a semifinal spot, eliminating Pakistan.
4. The Net Run Rate Conundrum
Pakistan not only needs a win against Bangladesh but a dominant one. They must significantly boost their NRR to surpass Bangladesh if all teams finish with one win each.
5. India vs. New Zealand: An Unexpected Twist?
If India beats New Zealand in their final match, it could open up a possibility for Pakistan—provided they have won and improved their NRR.
6. Babar Azam & Co. Need to Deliver Under Pressure
Pakistan’s top-order, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, must fire. The slow approach seen against India and New Zealand needs to change for an aggressive display.
7. Pakistan’s Bowling Attack Must Step Up
Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been below their best. They need to strike early and restrict Bangladesh to a low total to improve Pakistan’s NRR.
8. Middle-Order Woes Need Addressing
Pakistan’s middle order has struggled, with strike rates a concern. The likes of Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah must accelerate scoring in the middle overs.
9. Relying on Other Results: A Risky Bet
Even if Pakistan wins, qualification is not in their hands. They must pray for Bangladesh to stun New Zealand, which is unlikely but not impossible.
10. A Lesson from History: Can Pakistan Pull Off a Miracle?
Pakistan has a history of dramatic turnarounds in ICC tournaments. If they play fearlessly, history could repeat itself—but only if results go their way.
