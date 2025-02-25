Advertisement
Champions Trophy 2025 Scenario: Here's How Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan Can Qualify For Semi-Finals After AUS vs SA Washout

India and New Zealand have booked their place into the semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2025 from Group A. However, all four teams are still in the fray for the last four spot in Group B:

Here's the semi-final qualification scenario for Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan: 

Updated:Feb 25, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
1. Washout In AUS vs SA Match

The Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa was abandoned without a ball bowled in Rawalpindi on Tuesday due to persistent rain.

 

2. Australia, South Africa Share Points

Both Australia and South Africa shared 1 point each after rain abandoned their Champions Trophy 2025 match in Rawalpindi. The weather did not allow even the toss to be completed.

With the conditions not getting any better, the match officials called off the game a little more than three hours after the scheduled start time.

3. Total Points Of Australia and South Africa

Australia and South Africa have three points in their bank, with the former still on top of the points table owing to stronger NRR.

 

4. How Can South Africa Qualify For Semi-Finals?

South Africa are best suited to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 with one game in hand. A 107-run thumping win over Afghanistan boosted their NRR to +2.140.

If South Africa win against England in their final game, they will be through to the semis. Even if they lose the game against England, South Africa can still progress to the semi-finals if England don't finish with two wins from their remaining two games.

5. How Can Australia Qualify For Semi-Finals?

Australia have their fate in their own hands. A win against Afghanistan in their last game will be enough for Australia to progress through to the semi-finals.

However, a defeat in their game against Afghanistan will mean that Australia will have to rely on South Africa to beat England for progress.

6. How Can England Qualify For Semi-Finals?

England have a tough road ahead in the tournament. Having lost their opening game against Australia, England will need to win both of their remaining games to qualify for semi-finals. 

The fate of all four teams in the group will hinge upon England's match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. If both Australia and South Africa lose their final group stage fixtures, the winner between England and Afghanistan will advance to the semis.

7. How Can Afghanistan Qualify For Semi-Finals?

A big loss against South Africa put Afghanistan at the bottom of Group B. Facing England and Australia in their final two fixtures, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side will have to beat two heavyweights to stand a chance at qualification.

Each upcoming game in Group B of the Champions Trophy 2025 is potentially a knockout contest now. 

