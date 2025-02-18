Advertisement
Champions Trophy 2025: Team India’s Fierce Photoshoot Signals Big Clash Ahead, With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma At The Forefront - In Pics

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draws closer, the anticipation for India's opening match against Bangladesh on February 19 is reaching a fever pitch. With the team’s arrival in Dubai and intense training sessions underway, the spotlight is firmly on key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both are set to play pivotal roles in India’s quest for glory, and their preparations are fueling excitement among fans. In this listicle, we explore 10 key insights from the event that highlight India’s star players, their challenges, and what fans can expect in the upcoming tournament.

Updated:Feb 18, 2025, 08:20 AM IST
Virat Kohli's Battle-Ready Headshot Unveiled

1/20
Virat Kohli's Battle-Ready Headshot Unveiled

The Indian cricket team shared a fierce new headshot of Virat Kohli, symbolizing his readiness for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, where he looks set to lead India's charge.

Rohit Sharma Poised for Leadership Role

2/20
Rohit Sharma Poised for Leadership Role

Rohit Sharma's headshot radiates confidence, showcasing his leadership qualities as he gears up to guide India against fierce competitors in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Shubman Gill: Rising Star on the Big Stage

3/20
Shubman Gill: Rising Star on the Big Stage

Shubman Gill’s headshot captures his youthful energy and determination. The opener's recent form makes him a crucial part of India’s batting lineup, especially in high-stakes games like these.

Training Sessions Mark Critical Prep

4/20
Training Sessions Mark Critical Prep

India’s training sessions in Dubai are crucial as the team fine-tunes its strategy, ensuring they’re fully prepared for the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 19.

Key Absence: Jasprit Bumrah

5/20
Key Absence: Jasprit Bumrah

India will miss their ace pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, due to a lower back injury. His absence leaves a big gap, with Harshit Rana coming in as a replacement for the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli’s Consistency: A Key Asset

6/20
Virat Kohli’s Consistency: A Key Asset

Known for his resilience, Virat Kohli’s form will be pivotal for India’s success. With his experience and knack for chasing, he remains a crucial figure in India’s batting lineup.

Rohit Sharma: A Master of Big Matches

7/20
Rohit Sharma: A Master of Big Matches

As the captain, Rohit Sharma is expected to shine under pressure. His record in ICC tournaments makes him one of the most reliable players to lead India to victory in the Champions Trophy.

Rishabh Pant’s Impact as Wicketkeeper

8/20
Rishabh Pant’s Impact as Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant’s role behind the stumps remains vital for India’s defense strategy. His sharp reflexes and ability to turn matches with the bat will be essential during critical moments.

Varun Chakravarthy’s Return to the Squad

9/20
Varun Chakravarthy’s Return to the Squad

After strong performances in domestic cricket, Varun Chakravarthy makes his way back into the squad. His spin bowling could play a game-changing role in the upcoming tournament.

Rising Pressure Against Pakistan and New Zealand

10/20
Rising Pressure Against Pakistan and New Zealand

India faces high-stakes clashes against Pakistan (February 23) and New Zealand (March 2). With these intense matchups, every player, especially Kohli and Sharma, will need to deliver under pressure.

